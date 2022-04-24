Montrose 10, Central 0

Saturday at Montrose

Central 000 00 — 0 1 3

Montrose 133 12 — 10 9 0

Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (L) 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB 1 HBP, Luke Brown 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 K, 3 BB 1 HBP, 1 WP, Joe Vigil 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 WP.

Montrose pitching — Titus Weese (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 K.

Central leading hitter — Joe Vigil 1 for 1.

Montrose leading hitters — Gage Wareham 2 for 2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 2B, Zeke Steenburgen 2 for 3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB.

Records — Central (6-10), Montrose (11-5).

Fruita Monument 12, Durango 8

Saturday at Durango

Durango 201 014 0 — 8 12 2 Fruita Monument 504 021 x — 12 13 3

Durango pitching — Tagert Bardin (L) 3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HR, 1 HBP, JJ Hoerl 3 IP 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB.

Fruita Monument pitching — Joel Lively (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 8 K, 1 HR, Garrett Rodabaugh 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K, Cole Jones 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 K.

Durango leading hitters — Brady Hansen 3 for 4, 3 RBI, Jordan Stanley 1 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Andrew Lee 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, Dylan Noah 2 for 3, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 3B.

Records — Fruita Monument (12-6), Durango (3-14).