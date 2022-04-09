Grand Junction 12, Durango 5

Friday at Durango

Grand Junction 300 800 1 — 12 8 4

Durango 000 320 0 — 5 6 5

Grand Junction pitching — Brett Woytek (W) 3.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 4 K, 3 BB, Steve Galyon 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 K, 2 BB, Jase Satterfield 0.2 IP, 1 BB.

Durango pitching — Tanner Coddington (L) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 2 K, 3 BB, Michael Benner 0.1 IP, 1 H, JJ Hoerl 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 K.

Grand Junction leading hitters — Kaden Manchester 1 for 3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, Will Applegate 2 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB.

Durango leading hitters — Hoerl 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 2B, Devin Davidovich 2 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI.

Records — Grand Junction (4-8), Durango (2-10).

Central 9, Eagle Valley 7

Friday at Central

Eagle Valley 031 021 0 — 7 8 6 Central 020 412 x — 9 9 2

Eagle Valley pitching — Elias Pena (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 K, 2 BB, Jacob Loupe 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 K, 2 BB.

Central pitching — Luke Brown (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB, Joe Vigil 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 K, 1 BB, Ryland Nostrand 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 K, 1 BB.

Eagle Valley leading hitters — Nicholas Rahe 1 for 2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB. Pena 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 BB

Central leading hitters — Brown 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, Leon Lopez 1 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI.

Records — Central (6-6), Eagle Valley (5-5).

Lakewood 9, Fruita Monument 2Friday at Lakewood

Fruita Monument 000 000 2 — 2 5 1 Lakewood 321 120 x — 9 6 2 Fruita Monument pitching — Andrew Lee (L) 2 IP 1 H 5 R, 6 BB, 4 K, Garrett Rodabaugh 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 K, Dylan Noah 1 IP, 1 H, 1 K.

Lakewood pitching — Ezequiel Rojas (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K, Tyler Archer 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 K.

Fruita Monument leading hitters — Jack Dere 1 for 4, 2 RBI, 1 2B, Peyton Nessler 2 for 3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB.

Lakewood leading hitters — Victor Andrade 2 for 2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 2 HBP, Jackson Beattie 1 for 2, 2 RBI 2 BB.

Records — Fruita Monument (7-5), Lakewood (8-3).