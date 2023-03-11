agate Prep baseball boxes for March 10 Mar 11, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Lutheran 10, Central 5Bill Fanning Memorial ClassicFriday at Suplizio FieldLutheran 024 300 1 — 10 6 2Central 000 004 1 — 5 9 5Lutheran pitching — Eli Morgan (W) 4 IP. 3 H, 4 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 BK; Brayden Stork 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 WP; Ryder McCormick 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP.Central pitching — Jayvin Martinez (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Ryan Moyer 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 K, 3 BB.Lutheran leading hitters — Morgan 3 for 4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 SB; Josh Miller 1 for 2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 SB.Central leading hitters — Trevor Ziek 2 for 3 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, Kaden Guerrieri 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 2B.Records — Lutheran (2-1), Central (1-1).Rampart 8, Grand Junction 7Bill Fanning Memorial ClassicFriday at Canyon ViewRampart 401 120 0 — 8 Grand Junction 200 004 1 — 7Grand Junction pitching — Ben Coleman (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 1 BB, 2 HBP; Aidan Lane 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.Grand Junction leading hitters — Landon Scarbrough 1 for 3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Coleman 1 for 3, 1 R, 2 RBI.Records — Rampart (1-2), Grand Junction (1-2). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 89% 39° 50° Fri Friday 50°/39° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 89% Sunrise: 06:33:40 AM Sunset: 06:16:15 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Sat 48% 36° 52° Sat Saturday 52°/36° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:32:08 AM Sunset: 06:17:16 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Sun 24% 35° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/35° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:35 AM Sunset: 07:18:18 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 21% 36° 55° Mon Monday 55°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:29:02 AM Sunset: 07:19:19 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 46° 59° Tue Tuesday 59°/46° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:27:29 AM Sunset: 07:20:19 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 66% 40° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/40° Showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:25:55 AM Sunset: 07:21:20 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thu 59% 32° 46° Thu Thursday 46°/32° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 59% Sunrise: 07:24:20 AM Sunset: 07:22:20 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business