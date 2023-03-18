agate Prep baseball boxes for March 17, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 14, Timnath 0Friday at SuplizioTimnath 000 00 — 0 4 4Central 124 7x — 14 8 0Timnath pitching — Drake Jenkins 3.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP; Daniel Carbajal 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 WP, 2 HBP; Myles Sampson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.Central pitching — Nick Colunga 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB; Hayden Gundt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K.Timnath leading hitters — Dane Wyman 1 for 1, 1 BB; Jenkins 1 for 2, 1 BB.Central leading hitters — Brayden Kellerby 1 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Ryland Nostrand 1 for 2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 3B.Records — Timnath (0-4), Central (2-1).Fruita Monument 17, Northglenn 1Friday at Canyon ViewNorthglenn 001 — 1 4 5Fruita Monument 6(11)x — 17 7 0Northglenn pitching — Ian Rodriguez 1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB; Josh Dreiling 0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 HBP; Hans Minjares 1 IP, 1 K, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER.Fruita Monument pitching — Tyler Matheson 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB; Tyler Thurber 1 IP, 2 H, 1 K, 1 ER.Northglenn leading hitters — Trevor Dean 1 for 2, 1 RBI; Noah Hernandez 1 for 1, 1 R.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Logan Cardoza 1 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Carter Hines 1 for 1, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB.Records — Northglenn (1-3), Fruita Monument (5-0). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Sports Internet Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 23° 46° Fri Friday 46°/23° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:22:46 AM Sunset: 07:23:20 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: E @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:11 AM Sunset: 07:24:20 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 38° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/38° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM Sunset: 07:25:20 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Mon 67% 35° 48° Mon Monday 48°/35° Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 67% Sunrise: 07:18:01 AM Sunset: 07:26:20 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Tue 48% 41° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/41° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM Sunset: 07:27:19 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 65% 31° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/31° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM Sunset: 07:28:19 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 32% 31° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/31° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM Sunset: 07:29:18 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business