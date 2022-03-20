Central 10, Northglenn 0

Saturday at Central

Northglenn 000 00 — 0 2 4

Central 000 19 — 10 8 2

Northglenn pitching — Jesus Castillo (L) 4.1 IP, 1 K, 5 H, 6 R, 6 BB; Jason Ulrich 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB.

Central pitching — Ryland Nostrand (W), 5 IP, 12 K, 2 H.

Northglenn leading hitter — Tanner Evans 1 for 2, 1 SB.

Central leading hitter — Lewis Coonts 2 for 4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 3B.

Records — Central (4-2), Northglenn (0-5).

Loveland 15, Central 3

Saturday at Central

Loveland 800 403 0 — 15 15 2

Central 000 030 0 — 3 8 5

Loveland pitching — Garrett Harstad (W) 7 IP, 9 K, 8 H, 3 R.

Central pitching — Luke Brown (L) 0.2 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 4 BB; Jayvin Martinez 5.1 IP, 7 K, 8 H, 4 R, 2 BB; Kaden Guerrieri 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R.

Loveland leading hitter — Carter Leben 3 for 3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 3B, 1 BB.

Central leading hitter — Lewis Coonts 2 for 4, 1 RBI.

Records — Central (4-2), Loveland (3-0).