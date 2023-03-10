agate Prep baseball boxes for March 9, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Bill Fanning Memorial Classic Prairie View 5, Palisade 1Thursday at Canyon ViewPrairie View 101 001 2 — 5 5 0Palisade 001 000 0 — 1 3 6Prairie View pitching — Favi Gaeta (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 16 K.Palisade pitching — Ryker Harsha (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 8 K, 1 BB, 1 WP; Nick Campbell 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R.Prairie View leading hitters — Jerry Stone 1 for 4, 1 RBI, Trevor Devincenzi 1 for 4, 1 RBI.Palisade leading hitters — Brett Rozman 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 3B; Harsha 1 for 3, 1 2B.Records: Prairie View (1-0), Palisade (0-2)Lutheran 10, Palisade 4Thursday at Suplizio FieldLutheran 111 033 1 — 10 10 1 Palisade 000 040 0 — 4 7 4Lutheran pitching — Asher Clark (W) 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 7 K, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 2 WP; Drew McNear 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 2 HBP, WP.Palisade pitching — Josh Zotto (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB, 1 WP; Christian Herrera 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 BK; Nick Campbell 1 IP, 1 R, 2 K, 2 BB.Visitors leading hitters — Player x for x, x R, X HR, etc.Palisade leading hitters — Kayden Dowdy 1 for 3, 1 R, 2 RBI, Ascher Morby 2 for 4 1 R, 1 RBI.Records — Lutheran (1-1), Palisade (0-2).Fruita Monument 8, Lutheran 1Thursday at Suplizio FieldLutheran 000 100 0 — 1 4 2 Fruita Monument 000 602 0 — 8 5 1Lutheran pitching — Alex Chumrau (L) 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 WP, 1 HBP; Jackson Sundermeyer 0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB; Alex Chumrau 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB.Fruita Monument pitching — Lucas Weaver (W) 6 IP, 12 K, 1 ER, 2 BB; Tyler Thurber 1 IP, 1 K.Lutheran leading hitters — McNear 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Ryan Griffin 1 for 2, 1 2B.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Hunter Smolinski 0 for 1, 2 R, 3 BB; Parker Noah 1 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBIRecords — Lutheran (1-1), Fruita Monument (2-0).Grand Junction 10, Palmer Ridge 0Thursday at Canyon ViewPalmer Ridge 000 000 — 0 0 0 Grand Junction 130 006 — 10 8 0Palmer Ridge pitching — Luke Vandenbussche (L) 2.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 5 K, 5 BB, 1 WP; Chet Robinson 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB, 3 HBP, 1 WPGrand Junction pitching — Jase Satterfield (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP.Palmer Ridge leading hitters — Austin Rees 1 for 3, 1 2B; Jonah Ward 1 for 3.Grand Junction leading hitters — Colton Romero 1 for 4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Landon Scarbrough 2 for 4, 2 R, 1 2B.Records — Palmer Ridge (0-1), Grand Junction (1-0). 