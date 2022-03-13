agate Prep baseball boxes, March 12, 2022 Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central 9, Rampart 8Saturday at CentralRampart 400 031 0 — 8 8 5Central 313 101 x — 9 10 5Rampart pitching — David Eastman 4 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 4 K, 3 BB; Benjamin Carrington (L) 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 K, 2 BBCentral pitching — Joe Vigil 5 IP, 7 R, 7 H, 3 SO, 2 BB; Jayvin Martinez (W) 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BBRampart leading hitters — Josh White 3 for 4, 2 R; Eastman 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 1 R, 1 RBICentral leading hitters — Luke Brown 3 for 4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 2B; Kyle Bambino 2 for 4, 1 R, 1 RBIRecords — Rampart (0-3), Central (2-1).Heritage 17, Central 0Saturday at CentralHeritage 4(11)0 2 — 17 11 0Central 000 0 — 0 6 3Visiting pitching — Hank Orr (W) 3 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 3 K, O BB; Henry Hossfeld 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB.Home pitching — Luke Brown 2.2 IP, 12 R, 3 K, 9 BB; Kaden Guerrieri 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 K, 1 BB; Brayden Kellerby 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.Visitors leading hitters — Luke Meyers 3 for 3, 3 R, 1 BB; Hossfeld 2 for 2, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 3B.Home leading hitters — Lewis Coonts 2 for 2; Brown 1 for 2, 1 2B.Records — Central (1-1), Heritage (3-0).Grand Junction 12, Rampart 2Saturday at Canyon View ParkRampart 001 100 — 2 6 0Grand Junction 060 015 — 12 10 0Rampart pitching — Name, stats.Grand Junction pitching — Brett Woytek 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 5 K, 4 BB; Steve Galyon (W) 1.2 IP 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB.Grand Junction leading hitters — Colten Romero 1 for 1, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 2 R; Woytek 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Ben Coleman 2 for 4, 1 RBi, 2 R; Cameron Ochoa 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R.Records — Grand Junction (1-2), Rampart (0-2).Winner x, Loser xWhen at WhereVisitor 000 000 0 — 0 0 0Home 000 000 0 — 0 0 0Visiting pitching — Name, stats.Home pitching — Name, stats.Visitors leading hitters — Player x for x, x R, X HR, etc.Home leading hitters — Player x for x, x R, X HR, etc.Records — Team (x-x), Team (x-x).Winner x, Loser xWhen at WhereVisitor 000 000 0 — 0 0 0Home 000 000 0 — 0 0 0Visiting pitching — Name, stats.Home pitching — Name, stats.Visitors leading hitters — Player x for x, x R, X HR, etc.Home leading hitters — Player x for x, x R, X HR, etc.Records — Team (x-x), Team (x-x). Tags Record Loser Wp Sport Lp Hitter Baseball Winner Player Linguistics Prep Etc. Name Pitching Hr Rbi Grand Junction Rampart Bb 