agate Prep baseball boxes, May 7, 2022 May 8, 2022 1 hr ago Palisade 5, Roosevelt 4Saturday at JohnstownGame 1Palisade 003 011 0 — 5 9 3Roosevelt 004 000 0 — 4 4 6Palisade pitching — Ryder Mancuso 2.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Ryker Harsha (W) 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB.Roosevelt pitching — Caleb Erickson 3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 K, 1 BB; Brock Saya (L) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB.Palisade leading hitters — Brett Rozman 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 R; Mancuso 1 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 R; Harsha 1 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 2B.Roosevelt leading hitters — Nate Renn 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Erickson 1 for 2, 1 RBI.Palisade 10, Roosevelt 3Saturday at JohnstownGame 2Palisade 210 412 0 — 10 11 1Roosevelt 000 300 0 — 3 5 2Palisade pitching — Melesio Perez (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 7 K, 2 BB; Asher Morby 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB.Roosevelt pitching — Renn (L) 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 K, 3 BB; Zach Guntle 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Elias Pardo 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 K, 1 BBPalisade leading hitters — Mancuso 2 for 4, 4 RBI, 1 R; Rozman 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 2 R; Josh Zotto 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Harsha 2 for 5, 1 RBI; Aden Bevan 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R.Roosevelt leading hitters — Seppe Salvatore 2 for 2, 1 2B; Erickson 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Caden Karabensh 1 for 3, 1 RBI.Records — Palisade (18-2), Roosevelt (7-10).Fruita Monument 11, Centaurus 6Saturday at Canyon View ParkCentaurus 410 100 0 — 6 8 2Fruita Monument 020 450 x — 11 15 2Centaurus pitching — Jakob White 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 WP Zach Schultz (L) 0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, Zack Young 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K, Brandon Korn 1.2 IP, 3 JFruita Monument pitching — Jack Dere 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K, Joel Lively (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K, Garrett Rodabaugh 1 IP, 1 H, 2 KCentaurus leading hitters — Jaiden Treasure 0 for 2, 1 BB, 3 RBI, White 3 for 4, 1 R.Fruita Monument leading hitters — Jack Dere 3 for 4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, Hunter Smolinski 3 for 4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B.Records — Centaurus (3-16), Fruita Monument (15-6).