agate Prep baseball results for April 6, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Grand Junction 19, Battle Mountain 2Thursday at Eagle Valley High SchoolGrand Junction 191 17 — 17 20 0Battle Mountain 002 00 — 2 5 7Grand Junction pitching — Andrew Henderson (W) 5 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.Battle Mountain pitching — Sutton Dodds (L) 4 IP. 11 H, 12 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 WP; Henry Regrut 1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 HBP.Grand Junction leading hitters — Colton Romero 4 for 4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B; Jeremiah Gault 2 for 2, 1 R, 1 3B.Battle Mountain leading hitters — Zach Irwin 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Shaeffer Dodds 1 for 2, 1 R.Records — Grand Junction (7-3), Battle Mountain (0-5).