agate Prep basketball box from Dec. 7, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago Girls Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 25Demon InvitationalWednesday at Palisade High SchoolPALISADE — Ritterbush 3 2-4 9, Cameron 1 0-0 2, Snover 2 1-2 5, Lancaster 2 0-0 4, Taylor 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 4-8 25.COAL RIDGE — Camunez 3 4-4 11, Richards 1 0-0 2, Bagett 4 0-0 8, Porter 6 3-5 17, R. Cheney 4 2-2 10, M. Cheney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-11 50.Palisade 3 9 11 5 — 25Coal Ridge 20 10 8 12 — 503-point goals: P (Ritterbush), CR 3 (Porter, Camunez).Total Fouls: P 9, CR 8. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.