Montrose 50, Discovery Canyon 41

Class 4A Sweet 16

Tuesday at Montrose

DISCOVERY CANYON — Pasvogel 3 0-0 6, Smith 4 0-0 12, Pruitt 2 0-0 4, Vorwaller 1 0-0 2, Whittle 1 1-2 3, Prechtel 8 0-0 16. Totals: 19 1-2 41.

MONTROSE — Proctor 1 0-0 2, Hutto 3 8-11 14, Cheezum 3 4-4 11, Reese 4 4-6 12, Oberg 5 1-2 11. Totals: 16 17-23 50

Discovery Canyon 10 9 20 2 — 41

Montrose 9 14 6 21 — 50

3-point goals: DC 4 (Smith), M 1 (Cheezum).

Total Fouls: DC 17, M 8. Fouled out: Prechtel. Technicals: None.