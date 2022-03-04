agate Prep basketball box, March 3, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Caprock Academy 48, Denver Jewish Day 43Class 1A Region 1 TournamentThursday at De BequeDENVER JEWISH DAY — Winnerman 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 8 1-2 17, Foonberg 9 2-2 22, Coughlan 1 0-2 2, Williamson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-6 43.CAPROCK ACADEMY — Neville 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Watts 4 0-2 11, McDonald 3 0-0 7, Jordan 6 4-4 17, Winsor 1 0-0 2, Abshear 1 4-5 6. Totals: 17 8-11 48.Denver Jewish Day 13 4 8 18 — 43Caprock Academy 7 8 14 19 — 483-point goals: DJD 2 (Foonberg 2), CA 6 (Watts 3, Neville, McDonald, Jordan).Total Fouls: DJD 13, CA 7. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Denver Jewish Day Tournament Neville Jordan Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 39° 67° Thu Thursday 67°/39° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:55 AM Sunset: 06:09:14 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 54% 37° 56° Fri Friday 56°/37° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 06:42:27 AM Sunset: 06:10:18 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Sat 43% 32° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/32° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:40:58 AM Sunset: 06:11:21 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Sun 33% 28° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/28° Rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 06:39:28 AM Sunset: 06:12:24 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Mon 24% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:58 AM Sunset: 06:13:27 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 26° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/26° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:27 AM Sunset: 06:14:29 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 18% 27° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:34:56 AM Sunset: 06:15:32 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business