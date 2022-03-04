Caprock Academy 48, Denver Jewish Day 43

Class 1A Region 1 Tournament

Thursday at De Beque

DENVER JEWISH DAY — Winnerman 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 8 1-2 17, Foonberg 9 2-2 22, Coughlan 1 0-2 2, Williamson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-6 43.

CAPROCK ACADEMY — Neville 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Watts 4 0-2 11, McDonald 3 0-0 7, Jordan 6 4-4 17, Winsor 1 0-0 2, Abshear 1 4-5 6. Totals: 17 8-11 48.

Denver Jewish Day 13 4 8 18 — 43

Caprock Academy 7 8 14 19 — 48

3-point goals: DJD 2 (Foonberg 2), CA 6 (Watts 3, Neville, McDonald, Jordan).

Total Fouls: DJD 13, CA 7. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.