Boys Grand Junction 65, Central 45
Thursday at Grand Junction
CENTRAL — Steve Troutwine 0 4-4 4, Eric Macks 6 0-0 15, Nriston Nostrand 5 0-2 11, Braylen Scott 2 1-3 5, Alex Serrano 0 0-3 0, Santana Martinez 0 2-2 2, Jackson Edwards 3 2-6 8. Totals: 16 9-20 45.
GRAND JUNCTION — Kyden Simpson 2 0-3 6, John Paradiso 3 0-3 6, Reese Skinner 4 1-3 9, Blaine Butler 4 5-6 16, Drew Woytek 0 2-2 2, Dillon Chapman 7 3-3 20, Aiden Johnson 1 4-6 6, Andon Tow 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 15-28 65.
Central 5 18 11 11 — 45
Grand Junction 16 22 11 16 — 65
3-point goals: Central 4 (Macks 3, Nostrand), Grand Junction 8 (Chapman 3, Butler 3, Simpson 2).
Total Fouls: Central 21, Grand Junction 20. Fouled out: Jadon Nicholson. Technicals: Nostrand.
Girls Central 57, Grand Junction 33
Thursday at Grand Junction
CENTRAL — Alex Wagner 2 2-2 6, Mya Murdock 1 0-0 3, Bailey Rittenbush 0 1-2 1, Autumn Spencer 0 2-2 2, Krystyna Manzanarez 1 4-4 7, Brynn Wagner 3 2-2 9, Leah Redding 6 3-5 16, Anika Flores 1 0-2 1, Sasha Rascon 1 2-5 4, Liana Bryant 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 17-26 57.
GRAND JUNCTION — Maya DeGeorge 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Ballard 1 1-2 3, Emilie Angel 3 0-0 6, Tava Johnson 3 2-2 8, Kiah Dottson 0 1-2 1, Dolcie Hanlon 4 0-4 9, Malia Yang 0 2-4 2, Riley Applegate 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-16 33.
Central 8 22 16 11 — 57
Grand Junction 4 10 8 11 — 33
3-point goals: Central 4 (Murdock, Manzanarez, Brynn Wagner, Redding), Grand Junction 1 (Hanlon).
Total Fouls: Central 18, Grand Junction 19. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.