Boys Montrose 45, Central 18
Saturday at Central
MONTROSE — Jordan Jennings 2 0-0 4, Luke Hutto 6 3-4 15, Fletcher Cheezum 1 0-0 3, Trey Reese 3 0-0 6, Ashden Oberg 4 1-2 9, Javier Esparza 3 2-3 8. Totals: 19 6-9 45.
CENTRAL — Andrew Serrano 1 0-0 3, Eric Macks 2 0-0 5, Julian Pena 1 1-4 3, Triston Nostrand 0 1-2 1, Jadon Nicholson 2 0-0 4, Santana Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-6 18.
Montrose 6 9 15 15 — 45
Central 5 8 1 4 — 18
3-point goals: Montrose 1 (Cheezum), Central 2 (Serrano, Macks).
Total Fouls: Montrose 6, Central 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Grand Junction 50, Durango 46
Saturday at Durango
GRAND JUNCTION — Kyden Simpson 2 0-2 4, John Paradiso 5 2-4 12, Reese Skinner 2 0-0 4, Blaine Butler 5 3-4 14, Dillon Chapman 3 4-7 11, Viktor Woldruff 0 1-2 1, Andon Tow 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 12-21 50.
DURANGO — Luke Wesley 4 1-1 10, Sam Johnson 2 2-8 6, Dylan Bettin 2 0-0 4, AJ Folk 1 0-0 2, Anthony Flint 3 3-6 9, Jasper Zastrocky 1 0-0 2, Maddox Bryant 1 0-0 2, Walter Stauffer 3 3-7 9. Totals: 18 9-23 46.
Grand Junction 18 8 8 16 — 50 Durango 10 9 13 14 — 46 3-point goals: Grand Junction 2 (Butler, Chapman), Durango 1 (Wesley).
Total Fouls: Grand Junction 20, Durango 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Plateau Valley 52, Paonia 22
Saturday at Paonia
PLATEAU VALLEY — Payton Ferganchick 8 0-0 18, Ethan Morse 1 0-0 2, Parker Ralston 3 0-0 6, Cael Etcheverry 1 0-0 2, Garrick Holmes 3 0-0 8, Tallen Long 2 0-2 4, Devon Ealey 2 0-0 4, David Crowhurst 3 0-0 6, Sean Richardson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 0-2 52.
PAONIA — Dom Felice 3 0-0 8, Alejandro Garcia 2 0-0 6, Jorge Carrillo 2 1-4 5, Lane Allen 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 2-10 22.
Plateau Valley 12 18 14 8 — 52
Paonia 6 3 7 6 — 22
3-point goals: Plateau Valley 4 (Ferganchick 2, Holmes 2), Paonia 4 (Felice 2, Garcia 2).
Total Fouls: Plateau Valley 11, Paonia 8. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Girls Central 50, Montrose 42
Saturday at Central
MONTROSE — Josie Coulter 3 0-2 6, Ashley Ortega 3 0-0 6, Siera Mihavetz 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carroll 1 1-2 3, Jaycie Casebolt 3 4-8 10, Taylor Yanosky 3 1-2 10, Bailey Beard 0 1-2 1, Heather Power 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 7-16 42.
CENTRAL — Alex Wagner 1 2-2 5, Mya Murdock 2 3-5 8, Brynn Wagner 5 1-2 12, Leah Redding 4 3-5 11, Krystyna Manzanarez 6 1-2 14. Totals: 18 10-17 50.
Montrose 12 14 9 7 — 42
Central 12 11 14 13 — 50
3-point goals: Montrose 3 (Yanosky 3), Central 4 (A Wagner, B Wagner, Murdock, Manzanarez).
Total Fouls: Montrose 15, Central 15. Fouled out: Carroll. Technicals: None.
Durango 59, Grand Junction 23
Saturday at Durango
GRAND JUNCTION — Lizzie Ballard 1 0-0 2, Emilie Angel 1 3-3 5, Laney Laffler 1 0-2 2, Tava Johnson 2 2-4 6, Dolcie Hanlon 1 0-0 2, Riley Applegate 1 4-6 6. Totals: 7 9-13 23.
DURANGO — Brenna Wolf 7 3-6 18, Kyle Rowland 2 2-2 6, Maddy McManus 2 1-2 6, Lily Lorgan 1 0-0 2, Carter Neiman 1 1-4 3, Mason Rowland 3 6-10 12, Sydney Flores 6 0-1 12. Totals: 22 13-25 59.
Grand Junction 4 1 6 12 — 23
Durango 17 16 11 15 — 59
3-point goals: Grand Junction 0, Durango 2 (Wolf, McManus).
Total Fouls: Grand Junction 16, Durango 15. Fouled out: Laffler. Technicals: None.
Paonia 45, Plateau Valley 41
Saturday at Paonia
PLATEAU VALLEY — Hailey Lopez 1 0-2 2, Calla Dennison 1 1-2 4, Kaylee Lang 2 0-0 6, Caley Shiflett 2 1-1 6, Sierra Piland 1 2-8 4, Maddisyn Miller 3 2-7 11, Rachel Graham 1 0-0 2, Meloni Miller 2 0-0 6. Totals: 13 6-20 41.
PAONIA — Tawny Roberts 4 0-2 9, Payton Fister 7 5-8 22, Cristina Rankin 1 0-0 2, Leia Ellenberger 2 1-7 6, Lauryn Kiefer 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 8-21 45.
Plateau Valley 13 5 7 16 — 41 Paonia 12 14 9 10 — 45
3-point goals: Plateau Valley 9 (Maddisyn Miller 3, Meloni Miller 2, Lang 2, Dennison, Shiflett), Paonia 5 (Fister 3, Roberts, Ellenberger).
Total Fouls: Plateau Valley 20, Paonia 20. Fouled out: Taneal Mautz, Paonia. Technicals: None.