Boys Durango 51, Central 48
Saturday at Central
DURANGO — Sam Johnson 7 0-0 14, Anthony Flint 5 1-1 14, Ty Martinez 4 0-0 10, Haezen Mestas 3 0-0 6, Walter Stauffer 2 3-5 7. Totals: 21 4-6 51.
CENTRAL — Eric Macks 4 0-0 10, Julian Pena 1 0-0 2, Alex Serrano 5 3-5 14, Anthony Martinez 7 0-0 14, Braylon Scott 2 0-0 5, Jaden Nicholson 0 1-2 1, Caleb Sidanycz 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 4-8 48.
Durango 17 5 18 11 — 51
Central 9 13 14 12 — 48
3-point goals: Durango 5 (Flint 3, Martinez 2), Central 4 (Macks 2, Serrano, Scott).
Total Fouls: Durango 13, Central 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Steamboat Springs 74, Palisade 45
Saturday at Palisade
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thomas Lewer 1 0-0 3, Cade Gedeon 5 1-1 14, Austin Ibarra 2 1-1 6, Kellen Adams 1 0-0 3, Carter Reistad 2 0-4 4, Jackson Metzler 1 2-2 5, Jakob Kreissig 6 1-1 17, Parker Lindquist 3 0-0 9, Eric Pollert 6 1-4 13. Totals: 27 6-13 74.
PALISADE — Gerardo Marquez 1 0-0 2, Paul Steinke 2 3-3 7, Colin Lake 2 0-0 5, Rudolfo Dexter 0 1-2 1, Donovan Kemp 2 0-2 4, Donovan Maestas 7 1-4 18, Austin Stafford 1 0-0 2, Ryker Harsha 0 2-2 2, Caleb Hicks 1 0-2 2, Jorge Mendoza 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 7-17 45.
Steamboat Springs 13 24 28 9 — 74
Palisade 8 5 22 10 — 45
3-point goals: Steamboat Springs 14 (Kreissig 4, Lindquist 3, Gedeon 3, Metzler, Lewer, Ibarra, Adams), Palisade 4 (Maestas 3, Lake).
Total Fouls: Steamboat Springs 16, Palisade 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Kreissig.
De Beque 85, Meeker 78, OT
Saturday at De Beque
MEEKER — Liam Deming 6 2-2 16, Braydon Garcia 2 0-0 6, Ethan Drake 1 2-4 4, Zagar Brown 4 1-1 10, Ryan Phelan 11 4-10 26, Spud White 8 1-2 17. Totals: 32 10-19 78.
DE BEQUE — Dillon Hurst 4 1-2 12, Logan Wingfield 6 0-3 12, Jaden Jordan 4 11-11 19, Wes Ryan 12 9-16 37, Diego Castro 1 3-10 5. Totals: 27 24-42 85.
Meeker 18 22 17 16 5 — 78
De Beque 16 29 15 13 12 — 85
3-point goals: Meeker 5 (Deming 2, Garcia 2, Brown), De Beque 7 (Ryan 4, Hurst 3).
Total Fouls: Meeker 25, De Beque 13. Fouled out: Garcia, Phelan, White. Technicals: None.
Plateau Valley 57, Soroco 47
Saturday at Plateau Valley
SOROCO — Tyler Wixom 1 0-1 2, Jed Kirby 2 1-1 5, Joey McLaughlin 2 1-4 6, Luke Duksa 3 0-0 6, Liam Yaconicllo 5 5-9 18, Chase Delamater 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 9-19 47.
PLATEAU VALLEY — Payton Ferganchick 5 2-2 14, Dalton Crites 2 0-0 4, Garrick Holmes 3 0-0 7, Tallen Long 2 0-0 4, Devon Ealey 2 4-4 9, David Crowhurst 3 9-13 17, Sean Richardson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 15-19 57.
Soroco 15 7 11 14 — 47 Plateau Valley 11 13 21 12 — 57 3-point goals: Soroco 4 (Yaconicllo 3, McLaughlin), Plateau Valley 6 (Ferganchick 2, Crowhurst 2, Holmes, Ealey).
Total Fouls: Soroco 19, Plateau Valley 21. Fouled out: Kirby. Technicals: None.
Girls Central 33, Durango 32
Saturday at Central
DURANGO — Brenna Wolf 2 0-1 4, Reese Glover 0 2-2 2, Kyle Rowland 0 0-2 0, Ana Cuntz 2 0-0 6, Carter Neiman 0 0-2 0, Mason Rowland 3 8-9 14, Lucinda Johnson 2 2-3 6. Totals: 9 12-19 32.
CENTRAL — Alex Wagner 0 2-2 2, Mya Murdock 4 4-4 12, Bailee Ritterbush 1 0-0 3, Autumn Spencer 1 3-5 6, Leah Redding 1 4-7 6, Krystyna Manzanarez 0 2-2 2, Sasha Rascon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 15-20 33.
Durango 4 5 9 14 — 32
Central 4 6 9 14 — 33
3-point goals: Durango 2 (Cuntz 2), Central 2 (Ritterbush, Spencer).
Total Fouls: Durango 17, Central 17. Fouled out: Mason Rowland, Wolf. Technicals: None.