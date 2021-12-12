Girls Legacy 52, Palisade 22
Family Health West Wildcat Classic
Saturday at Fruita Monument
LEGACY — Aragon 1 0-0 2, Stapleton 1 0-0 3, Gage 2 0-0 4, Welch 2 0-0 4, Hulstrom 1 0-0 2, Free 3 0-1 6, Jensen 5 2-4 12, Rippley 6 0-1 13, Mortensen 1 2-2 4, Paredes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-8 52.
PALISADE — Yanowich 4 0-2 8, Steele 2 4-5 8, Kolisch 1 0-0 3, Ritterbush 0 1-2 1, Hopkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 5-9 22.
Legacy 16 4 19 13 — 52
Palisade 3 7 8 4 — 22
3-point goals: Legacy 2 (Gage, Rippley), Palisade 1 (Kolisch).
Total Fouls: Legacy 15, Palisade 8. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 9PONDEROSA — Maggro 2 0-0 4, Spall 3 1-2 7, Kyle 8 0-0 22, Fyles 0 2-4 2, Webb 3 0-4 6, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-10 41.
GRAND JUNCTION — Hanson 0 2-2 2, Bond 1 0-0 1, Wilkins 1 0-3 3, Applegate 1 0-0 2, Maas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-5 9.
Ponderosa 11 10 12 8 — 41
Grand Junction 0 2 2 5 — 9
3-point goals: Ponderosa 6 (Kyle 6), Grand Junction 1 (Wilkins).
Total Fouls: Ponderosa 14, Grand Junction 11. Fouled out: Cook. Technicals: None.
Central 54, Castle View 47, OT
CASTLE VIEW — McNeill 0 3-4 3, Loveland 6 0-4 12, Nagel 5 3-8 14, Seeley 4 4-4 12, Lam 3 0-2 6. Totals: 18 10-22 47.
CENTRAL — A. Wagner 1 7-11 10, Ritterbush 1 2-2 4, Spencer 1 0-2 3, B. Wagner 2 5-6 10, Manzanarez 4 4-4 12, Flores 0 4-4 4, Rascon 5 0-0 10, Bryant 0 1-3 1. Totals: 14 23-32 54.
Castle View 8 14 11 10 4 — 47
Central 6 10 13 14 11 — 54
3-point goals: Castle View 1 (Nagel), Central 3 (A. Wagner, Spencer, B. Wagner).
Total Fouls: Castle View 30, Central 15. Fouled out: McNeill, Seeley. Technicals: None.
Carbon, Utah 44, Fruita Monument 37
CARBON — Jan. Jensen 1 0-0 3, S. Orth 4 2-4 11, Oman 0 3-4 3, M. Orth 3 4-4 11, Timothy 3 1-2 7, Sorenson 1 0-0 2, Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Garrish 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 12-16 44.
FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 3 0-0 7, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Hafey 1 0-0 2, Wells 2 6-8 12, Eyre 2 0-1 4, Lee 3 0-1 6, Buck 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 6-10 37.
Carbon 11 9 7 17 — 44
Fruita Monument 6 10 12 9 — 37
3-point goals: Carbon 4 (Jan. Jensen, S. Orth, M. Orth, Timothy), Fruita Monument 3 (Wells 2, Campbell).
Total Fouls: Carbon 13, Fruita Monument 14. Fouled out: Wells. Technicals: None.
West Grand 53, Plateau Valley 49
Saturday at West Grand
PLATEAU VALLEY — Shiflett 6 4-8 16, Gutierrez 2 4-6 8, Long 1 2-2 4, Maddisyn Miller 5 1-4 12, Meloni Miller 2 5-6 9. Totals: 16 16-26 49.
WEST GRAND — Gifford 2 0-1 5, Schake 13 0-3 26, Probst 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-2 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Wheatley 0 1-3 1, Daly 4 1-2 12, Lechman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-13 53.
Plateau Valley 14 14 9 7 — 49
West Grand 10 10 13 11 — 53
3-point goals: Plateau Valley 1 (Maddisyn Miller), West Grand 4 (Daly 3, Gifford).
Total Fouls: Plateau Valley 18, West Grand 21. Fouled out: Gutierrez, Maddisyn Miller; Daly. Technicals: None.
Boys Colorado Acad. 65, Central 62Saturday at Steamboat Shootout
CENTRAL — Miller 5 1-1 13, Macks 5 0-0 13, Serrano 1 0-0 3, Redding 4 0-0 12, Carter 2 1-2 6, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Scott 5 2-2 13. Totals: 23 4-5 62.
COLORADO ACADEMY — Cravitz 8 0-1 22, A. Woldeyohannes 4 0-0 8, Buyers 1 0-0 2, Coatsworth 2 1-3 5, Turnage 2 1-1 6, Quatrochi 4 3-5 12, McKee 5 0-0 10. Totals: 26 5-10 65.
Central 12 9 23 18 — 62
Colorado Academy 16 18 17 14 — 65
3-point goals: Central 12 (Redding 4, Macks 3, Miller 2, Serrano, Carter, Scott), Colorado Academy 8 (Cravitz 6, Turnage, Quatrochi).
Total Fouls: Central 11, Colorado Academy 7. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.