agate Prep basketball boxes, Dec. 14, 2022

GirlsPlateau Valley 40, De Beque 27Wednesday at De BequePLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Costillo 1 0-2 2, Shiflett 4 3-4 11, Ealey 8 2-4 18, Lang 2 0-0 6, D. Moore 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 6-12 40.DE BEQUE — Garcia 1 0-2 2, Graham 2 1-2 7, Vines 2 0-0 4, Sandidge 6 1-1 14, Rigsby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-5 27.Plateau Valley 10 2 12 16 — 40De Beque 7 2 12 6 — 273-point goals: PV 2 (Lang 2), D 3 (Graham 2, Sandidge).Total Fouls: PV 9, D 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.