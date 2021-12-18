Girls Natrona County, Wyoming 59, Fruita Monument 53
Friday at Flaming Gorge Classic, Green River, Wyoming
FRUITA MONUMENT — O. Campbell 5 2-2 13, Richardson 1 2-3 4, Hafey 0 1-2 1, Wells 1 0-2 2, Turner 1 2-2 5, Eyre 0 6-8 6, Lee 0 2-2 2, Buck 4 3-4 13, Woolley 2 3-3 7. Totals: 14 21-28 53.
NATRONA — K. Campbell 2 1-3 6, Swan 1 2-4 5, Hagar 8 2-3 19, Manville 0 0-2 0, Blom 2 7-11 11, Patik 4 5-6 13, Sybrant 0 1-4 1, Ostrander 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 18-33 59.
Fruita Monument 6 10 9 26 — 53
Natrona 15 17 14 13 — 59
3-point goals: Fruita Monument 4 (Buck 2, O. Campbell, Turner), Natrona 3 (K. Campbell, Swan, Hagar).
Total Fouls: Fruita Monument 23, Natrona 20. Fouled out: O. Campbell, wells; Hagar, Patik. Technicals: None.
North Fork 40, Plateau Valley 34
Friday at North Fork
PLATEAU VALLEY — Castillo 0 1-2 1, Siflett 3 2-4 8, Wilkerson 0 1-2 1, Gutierrez 0 1-2 1, Lang 1 0-0 2, Ma. Miller 3 1-4 7, Me. Miller 3 6-6 14. Totals: 10 12-20 34.
NORTH FORK — Hollembeak 3 0-0 7, Fister 6 0-2 14, Laing 1 0-0 2, Miller-Barnes 4 0-0 8, Ellenberger 2 0-2 4, Mendoza 2 1-1 5. Totals: 18 1-7 40.
Plateau Valley 13 2 6 13 — 34
North Fork 10 14 16 0 — 40
3-point goals: Plateau Valley 2 (Me. Miller 2), North Fork 3 (Fiser 2, Hollembeak).
Total Fouls: Plateau Valley 12, North Fork 16. Fouled out: Mendoza. Technicals: Fister.
Central 54, Grand Valley 42
Friday at Grand Valley High School
CENTRAL — A. Wagner 2 0-0 5, Ritterbush 4 2-4-11, Spencer 1 0-0 2, B. Wagner 2 5-5 11, Manzanarez 6 5-7 17, Flores 0 1-2 1, Rascon 2 0-0 4, Bryant 3 0-3 7. Totals: 20 13-21 54.
GRAND VALLEY — Parker 4 1-4 11, Radel 5 2-2 15, Williams 0 1-2 1, Pittman 4 1-2 10, Speakman 0 1-2 1, Ray 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 5-11 42.
Central 18 7 12 17 — 54
Grand Valley 8 12 10 12 — 42
3-point goals: Central 5 (B. Wagner 2, A. Wagner, Ritterbush, Bryant), Grand Valley 6 (Radel 3, Parker 2, Pittman).
Total Fouls: Central 15, Grand Valley 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Boys Palisade 44, Roaring Fork 21
Friday at Alpine Bank Black Canyon Classic
ROARING FORK — Byrne 1 0-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 1-2 3, Carballeira 0 2-2 2. Pira 1 2-6 3, R. Metheny 1 0-0 2, T. Metheny 1 1-2, 3. Totals: 6 6-12 21.
PALISADE — Rodriguez 0 1-2 1, Marquez 2 1-2 5, Steinke 4 6-9 15, Maestas 4 6-8 16, Zotto 3 0-1 6. Totals: 13 14-22 44.
Roaring Fork 2 8 3 8 — 21
Palisade 11 10 14 9 — 44
3-point goals: Roaring Fork 1 (Byrne), Palisade 3 (Maestas 2, Steinke).
Total Fouls: Roaring Fork 22, Palisade 16 . Fouled out: Palisade — Campbell, Roaring Fork — None. Technicals: None.
Grand Junction 50, Battle Mountain 34
Friday at Tiger Invitational
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Roberts 2 0-0 5, Kesserich 2 2-2 6, Woodworth 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Hyde 5 1-2 11, Montana 1 0-0 2, Armento 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 3-6 34.
GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 1 0-0 2, Skinner 11 3-8 25, Woytek 1 0-0 2, Ochoa 2 0-0 6, Mottram 0 0-1 0, Tow 1 1-3 3, Chapman 3 2-4 7, Satterfield 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 8-18 50.
Battle Mountain 8 7 13 6 — 34
Grand Junction 10 14 13 13 — 50
3-point goals: Battle Mountain 1 (Roberts), Grand Junction 2 (Ochoa 2).
Total Fouls: Battle Mountain 19, Grand Junction 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
North Fork 57, Plateau Valley 54, OT
Friday at North Fork
PLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 5 4-6 16, Crites 1 0-0 2, Vig 3 2-2 8, Ealey 0 0-1 0, Long 4 2-3 10, Holmes 4 1-3 9, Crowhurst 3 1-2 7, Bevan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-17 54.
NORTH FORK — Blazzell 1 1-2 3, Prescott 2 2-4 7, Pene 5 1-5 11, Hollembeak 5 2-4 13, Peebles 6 0-4 12, Poutre 2 3-8 7, Hart 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 9-27 57.
Plateau Valley 10 15 12 7 10 — 54
North Fork 11 12 13 8 13 — 57
3-point goals: Plateau Valley 2 (Ferganchick), North Fork 2 (Prescott, Hollembeak).
Total Fouls: Plateau Valley 20, North Fork 18. Fouled out: Long, Crowhurst; Pene, Peebles. Technicals: Hollembeak.