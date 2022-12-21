agate Prep basketball boxes, Dec. 20, 2021 Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girl Coal Ridge 55, Palisade 49Tuesday at PalisadeCOAL RIDGE — Camunez 8 2-2 21, Richards 2 0-0 5, Bagett 4 0-0 2, Porter 1 3-4 6, Harvey 1 0-2 2, R. Cheney 2 0-0 4, M. Cheney 3 0-3 7, Jaquez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-11 55.PALISADE — Ritterbush 9 5-7 23, Simons 6 3-7 15, Snover 0 1-2 1, Lancaster 0 1-2 1, Lili Taylor 0 5-6 5, Lexi Taylor 1 2-4 6. Totals: 16 17-28 49.Coal Ridge 23 3 17 12 — 55Palisade 11 17 9 12 — 493-point goals: CR 6 (Camunez 3, Richards, Porter, M. Cheney).Total Fouls: CR 20, P 14. Fouled out: M. Cheney. Technicals: None.Boys Winner X, Loser XTuesday at PalisadeCOAL RIDGE — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .PALISADE — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .Coal Ridge xx xx xx xx — xxPalisade xx xx xx xx — xx3-point goals: CR (), P ().Total Fouls: CR , P . Fouled out: Xxxx. Technicals: xxx. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Palisade P. Fouled M. Cheney Coal Total Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 19° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/19° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:44 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 23° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/23° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:35 AM Sunset: 04:55:12 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 5% 21° 34° Thu Thursday 34°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:30:04 AM Sunset: 04:55:43 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 16% 24° 37° Fri Friday 37°/24° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:30:32 AM Sunset: 04:56:15 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 13% 25° 41° Sat Saturday 41°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:30:57 AM Sunset: 04:56:50 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 6% 26° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:31:21 AM Sunset: 04:57:25 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 29° 45° Mon Monday 45°/29° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:43 AM Sunset: 04:58:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business