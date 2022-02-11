Girls Fruita Monument 51, Battle Mountain 20

Thursday at Fruita Monument

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Keiser 4 0-0 11, Bettis 0 3-6 3, Kent 1 0-0 2, Hancock 1 2-4 4, Harding 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 20.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 5 1-2 13, Mason 0 0-1 0, Hafey 2 3-4 7, Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Wells 2 1-2 6, Cardinal 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 0-0 6, Eyre 2 1-4 5, Lee 1 0-0 2, Woolley 2 3-4 7. Totals: 18 9-17 51.

Battle Mountain 1 6 8 5 — 20

Fruita Monument 21 12 14 4 — 51

3-point goals: BM 3 (Keiser 3), FM 6 (Campbell 2, Turner 2, Wells, Hawkins).

Total Fouls: BM 15, FM 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Boys Fruita monument 72, Battle Mountain 45

Thursday at Fruita Monument

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Roberts 5 1-2 15, Kessenich 1 0-0 2, Morales 3 1-3 7, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Hyde 5 3-3 13, Nunez 0 1-3 1, Montana 1 0-0 2, Armenta 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-13 45.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 7 0-2 14, Mack 2 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Thomason 1 0-2 2, Hollingshead 5 2-3 13, Laible 2 2-4 6, Reed 2 0-0 4, Lively 2 2-2 6, Flores 3 2-2 8, Carrica 0 2-2 2, Cardoza 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 12-19 72.

Battle Mountain 7 15 6 17 — 45

Fruita Monument 17 21 16 18 — 72

3-point goals: FM 4 (Mack 2, Hollingshead, Johnson).

Total Fouls: BM 15, FM 14. Fouled out: Morales. Technicals: None.

Delta 64, Palisade 53

Thursday at Delta

PALISADE — Marquez 0 2-3 2, Campbell 1 1-2 3, Perry 1 1-2 3, Sanchez 1 0-0 3, Mendoza 2 1-3 5, Steinke 4 7-8 15, Maestas 6 2-3 16, Zotto 1 0-0 2, Mancuso 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 14-22.

DELTA — Gaucin 0 8-10 8, Workman 1 0-0 2, Sprout 3 6-9 12, Clay 0 2-2 2, Bynum 3 2-2 9, Johnson 4 4-4 13, B. Baier 3 4-6 10, E. Baier 3 0-0 6, Goff 2-2 2. Totals: 17 28-35 64.

Palisade 12 10 10 21 — 53

Delta 11 15 10 28 — 64

3-point goals: P 3 (Maestas 2, Sanchez), D 2 (Bynum, Johnson).

Total Fouls: P 26, D 23. Fouled out: Marquez. Technicals: None.

Bayfield 55, Central 40

Thursday at Bayfield

CENTRAL — Miller 1 0-0 3, Troutwine 2 0-0 4, Macks 1 1-2 4, Serrano 3 0-0 9, Redding 1 0-0 2, Martinez 3 1-4 7, Nostrand 3 2-4 8, Berumen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 4-10 40.

BAYFIELD — Mazur 1 5-6 7, Myers 2 0-3 4, Queen 3 0-0 8, Wood 3 9-12 15, Ross 6 0-0 16, Cundiff 0 2-4 2, Chambers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 16-25 55.

Central 14 2 8 16 — 40

Bayfield 10 13 18 14 — 55

3-point goals: C 6 (Serrano 3, Berumen, Macks, Miller), B 7 (Ross 4, Queen 2, Chambers).

Total Fouls: C 18, B . Fouled out: None. Technicals: Martinez.