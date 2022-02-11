agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 51, Battle Mountain 20Thursday at Fruita MonumentBATTLE MOUNTAIN — Keiser 4 0-0 11, Bettis 0 3-6 3, Kent 1 0-0 2, Hancock 1 2-4 4, Harding 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 20.FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 5 1-2 13, Mason 0 0-1 0, Hafey 2 3-4 7, Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Wells 2 1-2 6, Cardinal 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 0-0 6, Eyre 2 1-4 5, Lee 1 0-0 2, Woolley 2 3-4 7. Totals: 18 9-17 51.Battle Mountain 1 6 8 5 — 20Fruita Monument 21 12 14 4 — 513-point goals: BM 3 (Keiser 3), FM 6 (Campbell 2, Turner 2, Wells, Hawkins).Total Fouls: BM 15, FM 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Boys Fruita monument 72, Battle Mountain 45Thursday at Fruita MonumentBATTLE MOUNTAIN — Roberts 5 1-2 15, Kessenich 1 0-0 2, Morales 3 1-3 7, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Hyde 5 3-3 13, Nunez 0 1-3 1, Montana 1 0-0 2, Armenta 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-13 45.FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 7 0-2 14, Mack 2 0-0 6, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Thomason 1 0-2 2, Hollingshead 5 2-3 13, Laible 2 2-4 6, Reed 2 0-0 4, Lively 2 2-2 6, Flores 3 2-2 8, Carrica 0 2-2 2, Cardoza 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 12-19 72.Battle Mountain 7 15 6 17 — 45Fruita Monument 17 21 16 18 — 723-point goals: FM 4 (Mack 2, Hollingshead, Johnson).Total Fouls: BM 15, FM 14. Fouled out: Morales. Technicals: None.Delta 64, Palisade 53Thursday at DeltaPALISADE — Marquez 0 2-3 2, Campbell 1 1-2 3, Perry 1 1-2 3, Sanchez 1 0-0 3, Mendoza 2 1-3 5, Steinke 4 7-8 15, Maestas 6 2-3 16, Zotto 1 0-0 2, Mancuso 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 14-22.DELTA — Gaucin 0 8-10 8, Workman 1 0-0 2, Sprout 3 6-9 12, Clay 0 2-2 2, Bynum 3 2-2 9, Johnson 4 4-4 13, B. Baier 3 4-6 10, E. Baier 3 0-0 6, Goff 2-2 2. Totals: 17 28-35 64.Palisade 12 10 10 21 — 53Delta 11 15 10 28 — 643-point goals: P 3 (Maestas 2, Sanchez), D 2 (Bynum, Johnson).Total Fouls: P 26, D 23. Fouled out: Marquez. Technicals: None.Bayfield 55, Central 40Thursday at BayfieldCENTRAL — Miller 1 0-0 3, Troutwine 2 0-0 4, Macks 1 1-2 4, Serrano 3 0-0 9, Redding 1 0-0 2, Martinez 3 1-4 7, Nostrand 3 2-4 8, Berumen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 4-10 40.BAYFIELD — Mazur 1 5-6 7, Myers 2 0-3 4, Queen 3 0-0 8, Wood 3 9-12 15, Ross 6 0-0 16, Cundiff 0 2-4 2, Chambers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 16-25 55.Central 14 2 8 16 — 40Bayfield 10 13 18 14 — 553-point goals: C 6 (Serrano 3, Berumen, Macks, Miller), B 7 (Ross 4, Queen 2, Chambers).Total Fouls: C 18, B . Fouled out: None. Technicals: Martinez. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Fruita Monument D. Fouled Campbell Battle Mountain Monument Fruita Ross Linguistics Bayfield Mazur Martinez Mack Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 27° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/27° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM Sunset: 05:45:37 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 14% 22° 50° Fri Friday 50°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:10:07 AM Sunset: 05:46:47 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 3% 22° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/22° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:08:58 AM Sunset: 05:47:57 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 25° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:47 AM Sunset: 05:49:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 29° 52° Mon Monday 52°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:36 AM Sunset: 05:50:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 33° 55° Tue Tuesday 55°/33° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:23 AM Sunset: 05:51:24 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:10 AM Sunset: 05:52:33 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business