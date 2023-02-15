agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GirlsFruita Monument 40, Central 35Tuesday at Fruita MonumentCENTRAL — A. Wagner 2 0-0 4, B. Wagner 2 0-0 4, Manzanarez 5 2-2 14, Bryant 4 0-2 8, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Diaz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 2-4 35.FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 7 2-5 19, Mason 1 0-0 2, Hafey 1 0-0 3, Brammer 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 2-3 6, Eyre 4 0-2 8. Totals: 16 4-13 40.Central 7 6 7 15 — 35Fruita Monument 14 5 9 12 — 403-point goals: C 3 (Manzanarez 2, Diaz), FM 4 (Campbell 3, Hafey 1).Total Fouls: C 15, FM 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Eagle Valley 47, Palisade 45Tuesday at Eagle ValleyPALISADE — Lili Taylor 0 2-2 2, Ritterbush 6 4-6 16, Simons 6 2-5 17, Snover 1 0-0 2, Fricke 1 1-2 3, Lancaster 1 3-3 5. Totals: 15 12-18 45.EAGLE VALLEY — J. J. Fitzsimmons 4 10-12 18, Shreeve 2 2-4 6, Yurcak 2 1-2 5, Hauseman 2 0-0 5, Jones 3 1-5 7, C. Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 4, Talbot 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 14-23 47.Palisade 6 11 7 21 — 45Eagle Valley 9 8 13 17 — 473-point goals: P 3 (Simons 3), EV 1 (Hauseman).Total Fouls: P 17, EV 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.  