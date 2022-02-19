Girls

Fruita Monument 70, Grand Junction 20

Friday at Fruita Monument

GRAND JUNCTION — Hanson 0 1-2 1, Bond 1 2-7 4, Abbath 1 2-2 4, Carver 1 0-0 2, Dottson 1 3-4 5, Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Applegate 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 8-15 20.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 3 4-4 11, Mason 1 0-0 3, Richardson 4 0-2 9, Takeda 1 0-0 3, Hawkins 2 0-0 6, Wells 4 0-2 9, Turner 3 0-0 7, Eyre 3 2-2 8, Lee 1 0-0 2, Buck 3 1-4 8, Woolley 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 9-16 70.

Grand Junction 6 1 3 10 — 20

Fruita Monument 27 16 21 6 — 70

3-point goals: FM 9 (Hawkins 2, Campbell, Mason, Takeda, Richardson, Wells, Turner Buck).

Total Fouls: GJ 15, FM 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Boys

Fruita Monument 56, Grand Junction 50

Friday at Fruita Monument

GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 3 3-4 8, Yao-Clay 3 0-0 9, Skinner 5 1-6 11, Woytek 1 0-0 2, Tow 1 0-0 2, Chapman 5 1-6 14, Satterfield 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-16 50.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 2 0-0 4, Mack 5 0-0 11, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Thomason 4 5-10 13, Hollingshead 1 0-0 2, Laible 3 1-4 7, Reed 2 5-6 9, Flores 0 0-1 0, Cardona 2 1-1 5. Totals: 21 12-22 56.

Grand Junction 7 17 18 8 — 50

Fruita Monument 17 16 13 10 — 56

3-point goals: GJ 7 (Chapman 3, Yao-Clay 3, Simpson), FM 1 (Mack).

Total Fouls: GJ 18, FM 19. Fouled out: Tow. Technicals: None.