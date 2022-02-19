Friday at Fruita Monument
GRAND JUNCTION — Hanson 0 1-2 1, Bond 1 2-7 4, Abbath 1 2-2 4, Carver 1 0-0 2, Dottson 1 3-4 5, Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Applegate 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 8-15 20.
FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 3 4-4 11, Mason 1 0-0 3, Richardson 4 0-2 9, Takeda 1 0-0 3, Hawkins 2 0-0 6, Wells 4 0-2 9, Turner 3 0-0 7, Eyre 3 2-2 8, Lee 1 0-0 2, Buck 3 1-4 8, Woolley 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 9-16 70.
Grand Junction 6 1 3 10 — 20
Fruita Monument 27 16 21 6 — 70
3-point goals: FM 9 (Hawkins 2, Campbell, Mason, Takeda, Richardson, Wells, Turner Buck).
Total Fouls: GJ 15, FM 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 3 3-4 8, Yao-Clay 3 0-0 9, Skinner 5 1-6 11, Woytek 1 0-0 2, Tow 1 0-0 2, Chapman 5 1-6 14, Satterfield 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-16 50.
FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 2 0-0 4, Mack 5 0-0 11, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Thomason 4 5-10 13, Hollingshead 1 0-0 2, Laible 3 1-4 7, Reed 2 5-6 9, Flores 0 0-1 0, Cardona 2 1-1 5. Totals: 21 12-22 56.
Grand Junction 7 17 18 8 — 50
Fruita Monument 17 16 13 10 — 56
3-point goals: GJ 7 (Chapman 3, Yao-Clay 3, Simpson), FM 1 (Mack).
Total Fouls: GJ 18, FM 19. Fouled out: Tow. Technicals: None.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM
Sunset: 05:55:01 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:00:30 AM
Sunset: 05:56:09 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:13 AM
Sunset: 05:57:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 06:57:55 AM
Sunset: 05:58:23 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow in the evening will taper off as a few snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:56:35 AM
Sunset: 05:59:30 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Snow likely. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 06:55:15 AM
Sunset: 06:00:36 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:53:53 AM
Sunset: 06:01:43 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
