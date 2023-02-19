agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 18, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Durango 48, Fruita Monument 41Saturday at DurangoFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 5 4-6 15, Mason 2 0-0 5, Brammer 1 0-1 2, Fortunato 1 0-0 3, Turner 4 5-6 13, Eyre 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 10-16 41.DURANGO — Trujillo 0 2-4 2, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 3, Glover 0 0-2 0, Nieman 3 0-0 6, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Campbell 2 1-2 5, White 3 1-2 7, Rowland 8 4-6 22, Trujillo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-18 48.Fruita Monument 7 5 17 12 — 41Durango 15 10 8 13 — 483-point goals: FM 3 (Cambell, Brammer, Fortunato), D 3 (Rowland 2, Fitzpatrick).Total Fouls: FM 16, D 16. Fouled out: Mason, Trujillo. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 43, Hayden 42Saturday at Plateau ValleyHAYDEN — Klecker 2 0-0 4, B. Svoboda 4 2-2 10, E. Schlim 2 2-2 6, Simones 3 0-0 6, Booco 4 7-12 15, T. Schlim 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 12-18 42.PLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 0 2-2 2, Castillo 2 2-3 6, Shiflett 2 2-6 6, Lang 7 0-1 20, Moore 2 1-3 5, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-15 43.Hayden 2 8 12 20 — 42Plateau Valley 7 13 10 13 — 433-point goals: PV 6 (Lang 6).Total Fouls: H 16, PV 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 20° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/20° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM Sunset: 05:54:45 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 24° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/24° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM Sunset: 05:55:53 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mon 7% 29° 44° Mon Monday 44°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM Sunset: 05:57 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tue 52% 38° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/38° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM Sunset: 05:58:08 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wed 66% 22° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/22° Watching a potential winter storm. Rain changing to snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM Sunset: 05:59:14 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SW @ 19 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 24% 29° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:33 AM Sunset: 06:00:21 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Fri 47% 23° 40° Fri Friday 40°/23° Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:54:12 AM Sunset: 06:01:27 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business