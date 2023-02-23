agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 22, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita Monument 60, Fairview 58Class 6A PlayoffsWednesday at Fruita MonumentFAIRVIEW — M. Moskowitz 9 0-1 19, Romero 2 1-2 5, Foster 3 4-4 11, Kowal 1 2-2 5, E. Moskowitz 6 3-3 18. Totals: 21 10-12 58.FRUITA MONUMENT — Summers 2 0-0 4, Weaver 1 0-1 2, Reed 4 0-0 9, Orchard 7 0-0 17, Cardoza 1 0-0 2, Wells 2 5-6 10, Thomason 8 0-0 16. Totals: 25 5-7 60.Fairview 12 17 14 15 — 58Fruita Monument 10 17 15 18 — 603-point goals: F 6 (E. Moskowitz 3, M. Moskowitz, Foster, Kowal), FM 4 (Orchard 3, Wells).Total Fouls: F 13, FM 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Palmer 67, Central 65Class 5A playoffsWednesday at CentralPALMER — Satchell 6 3-7 15, Mike 6 0-0 13, Martinez 1 0-0 3, Asp 1 0-0 3, Weber 7 4-5 18, Hunter 0 1-2 1, Garcia 2 0-0 5, Gonzalez 3 0-0 9. Totals: 26 8-18 67.CENTRAL — Miller 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Serrano 2 0-0 5, Redding 5 4-6 17, Amos 3 0-0 9, Kidd 0 0-0 0, Martinez 10 1-4 11, Scott 4 4-5 13. Totals: 29 9-16 65.Palmer 12 16 13 26 — 67Central 16 11 27 11 — 653-point goals: P 7 (Gonzalez 3, Garcia, Asp, Mike), C 8 (Amos 3, Redding 3, Serrano, Scott).Total Fouls: P 15, C 15. Fouled out: Satchell. Technicals: Thomas. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Linguistics Baseball Religion Entomology Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 24% 24° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/24° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:56:51 AM Sunset: 05:59:12 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 38% 30° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/30° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:55:31 AM Sunset: 06:00:19 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Fri 24% 28° 42° Fri Friday 42°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:54:10 AM Sunset: 06:01:25 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 34° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:48 AM Sunset: 06:02:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 37% 27° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/27° Showers of rain and snow early. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM Sunset: 06:03:36 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 29° 44° Mon Monday 44°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:50:01 AM Sunset: 06:04:41 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 24% 31° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business