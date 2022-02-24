Palisade 49, Central 32

Class 4A First Round

Wednesday at Palisade

CENTRAL — Miller 0 1-3 1, Macks 0 1-2 1, Serrano 1 0-0 3, Redding 3 3-4 7, Carter 1 5-8 7, Martinez 2 0-0 4, Nostrand 2 0-0 4, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 10-17 32.

PALISADE — Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Marquez 1 0-1 2, Cambell 0 3-4 3, Perry 2 0-0 4, Steinke 7 1-2 15, Maestas 4 3-4 13, Zotto 2 2-2 6, Mancuso 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 9-15 49.

Central 7 5 13 7 — 32

Palisade 9 11 12 17 — 49

3-point goals: C 2 (Serrano, Redding), P 2 (Maestas 2).

Total Fouls: C 15, P 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Rifle 53, Grand Junction 50

Class 4A First Round

Wednesday at Grand Junction

RIFLE — T. Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Carreon 1 0-1 2, Salgado 2 0-0 4, B. Caldwell 1 1-3 3, Gross 7 11-15 25, Bishop 7 1-7 16, Harden 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 14-29 53.

GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 0 0-2 0, Yao-Clay 0 1-4 1, Skinner 2 6-7 10, Woytek 2 0-0 2, Tow 4 0-2 8, Chapman 9 7-9 28, Stanfield 0 1-2 1. Totals: 50.

Rifle 11 15 11 16 — 53

Grand Junction 10 8 13 19 — 50

3-point goals: R 2 (Gross, Bishop), GJ 3 (Chapman 3).

Total Fouls: R 23, GJ 19. Fouled out: Carreon, Harden. Technicals: None.

