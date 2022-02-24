agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Palisade 49, Central 32Class 4A First RoundWednesday at PalisadeCENTRAL — Miller 0 1-3 1, Macks 0 1-2 1, Serrano 1 0-0 3, Redding 3 3-4 7, Carter 1 5-8 7, Martinez 2 0-0 4, Nostrand 2 0-0 4, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 10-17 32.PALISADE — Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Marquez 1 0-1 2, Cambell 0 3-4 3, Perry 2 0-0 4, Steinke 7 1-2 15, Maestas 4 3-4 13, Zotto 2 2-2 6, Mancuso 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 9-15 49.Central 7 5 13 7 — 32Palisade 9 11 12 17 — 493-point goals: C 2 (Serrano, Redding), P 2 (Maestas 2).Total Fouls: C 15, P 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Rifle 53, Grand Junction 50Class 4A First RoundWednesday at Grand JunctionRIFLE — T. Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Carreon 1 0-1 2, Salgado 2 0-0 4, B. Caldwell 1 1-3 3, Gross 7 11-15 25, Bishop 7 1-7 16, Harden 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 14-29 53.GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 0 0-2 0, Yao-Clay 0 1-4 1, Skinner 2 6-7 10, Woytek 2 0-0 2, Tow 4 0-2 8, Chapman 9 7-9 28, Stanfield 0 1-2 1. Totals: 50.Rifle 11 15 11 16 — 53Grand Junction 10 8 13 19 — 503-point goals: R 2 (Gross, Bishop), GJ 3 (Chapman 3).Total Fouls: R 23, GJ 19. Fouled out: Carreon, Harden. Technicals: None.Winner X, Loser XClass 5A First RoundWednesday at OverlandFRUITA MONUMENT — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .OVERLAND — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .Fruita Monument xx xx xx xx — xxOverland xx xx xx xx — xx3-point goals: FM (), O ().Total Fouls: FM , O . Fouled out: Xxxx. Technicals: xxx. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner First Round Total Grand Junction Simpson Palisade Martinez Nostrand Carter Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 80% 18° 34° Wed Wednesday 34°/18° Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM Sunset: 06:00:32 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Thu 3% 17° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 06:01:38 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 13° 34° Fri Friday 34°/13° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM Sunset: 06:02:44 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 13° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/13° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM Sunset: 06:03:49 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM Sunset: 06:04:54 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 21° 41° Mon Monday 41°/21° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:13 AM Sunset: 06:05:59 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 26° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/26° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:47 AM Sunset: 06:07:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business