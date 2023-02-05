agate Prep basketball boxes, Feb. 4, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GirlsWest Grand 37, Plateau Valley 35Saturday at West GrandPLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 0 1-2 1, Castillo 0 1-2 1, Shiflett 3 1-2 8, Ealey 6 2-4 14, Lang 2 0-0 5, D. Moore 2 2-2 6. Totals: 13 7-12 35.WEST GRAND — Bruchez 1 0-0 2, Wheatley 5 1-2 13, Nelson 3 2-5 9, Sara Lechman 3 0-0 6, Martinson 2 0-1 5, Sage Lechman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-8 37.Plateau Valley 12 8 4 11 — 35West grand 13 8 12 4 — 373-point goals: PV 2 (Shiflett, Lang), WG 3 (Wheatley, Martinson).Total Fouls: PV 12, WG 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Boys Plateau Valley 37, West Grand 15Saturday at West GrandPLATEAU VALLEY — C. Ralston 2 0-0 4, Vig 2 1-5 5, Morse 4 2-2 10, Shiflett 1 0-0 3, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Ealey 1 0-0 2, H. Bevan 1 0-2 2, J. Bevan 1 3-4 5. Totals: 15 6-13 37.WEST GRAND — Roche 2 0-2 4, Shaver 3 0-0 6, Martinson 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 1-2 3, Terryberry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-4 15.Plateau Valley 10 9 10 8 — 37West Grand 0 6 5 4 — 153-point goals: PV 1 (Shiflett).Total Fouls: PV 4, WG 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Baseball Linguistics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:17:41 AM Sunset: 05:38:25 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 31° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM Sunset: 05:39:35 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 23% 24° 43° Mon Monday 43°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:15:41 AM Sunset: 05:40:46 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 25° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:39 AM Sunset: 05:41:56 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 21% 21° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:13:36 AM Sunset: 05:43:06 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 19° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:31 AM Sunset: 05:44:16 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 24° 43° Fri Friday 43°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:25 AM Sunset: 05:45:26 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business