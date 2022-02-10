Sorry, an error occurred.
Plateau Valley 50, De Beque 17Wednesday at De Beque
PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Castillo 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 5 2-4 12, Gutierrez 0 1-2 1, Lang 3 0-0 9, Ma. Miller 10 1-1 22, Me. Miller 1 2-4 4. Totals: 20 6-11 50.
DE BEQUE — Graham 0 2-4 2, Vines 3 1-2 7, Sandidge 2 0-2 4, Ramthum 2 0-0 4, Sheeley 0 0-0 0. Totals: .
Plateau Valley 15 10 12 13 — 50
De Beque 2 5 5 5 — 17
3-point goals: PV 4 (Lang 3, Ma. Miller).
Total Fouls: PV 6, DB 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM
Sunset: 05:44:35 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
Sunset: 05:45:45 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:09 AM
Sunset: 05:46:55 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:09 AM
Sunset: 05:48:04 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM
Sunset: 05:49:14 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM
Sunset: 05:50:23 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM
Sunset: 05:51:31 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.
