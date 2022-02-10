Girls

Plateau Valley 50, De Beque 17Wednesday at De Beque

PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Castillo 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 5 2-4 12, Gutierrez 0 1-2 1, Lang 3 0-0 9, Ma. Miller 10 1-1 22, Me. Miller 1 2-4 4. Totals: 20 6-11 50.

DE BEQUE — Graham 0 2-4 2, Vines 3 1-2 7, Sandidge 2 0-2 4, Ramthum 2 0-0 4, Sheeley 0 0-0 0. Totals: .

Plateau Valley 15 10 12 13 — 50

De Beque 2 5 5 5 — 17

3-point goals: PV 4 (Lang 3, Ma. Miller).

Total Fouls: PV 6, DB 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.