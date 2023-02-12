agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 11, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BoysGrand Junction 46, Durango 37Saturday at Grand JunctionDURANGO — Bettin 1 1-2 4, Cullen 1 2-4 4, Miles 1 0-0 3, J. Neubert 1 1-2 3, JT Neubert 5 3-3 15, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Unruh 2 2-2 6. Totals: 11 9-12 37.GRAND JUNCTION — Satterfield 0 4-4 4, Ochoa 4 0-0 11, Wright 2 0-0 6, Tow 3 4-9 10, Woytek 0 5-6 5, Stanfield 0 2-2 2, Applegate 4 0-2 8. Totals: 13 15-23 46.Durango 7 8 15 7 — 37Grand Junction 5 11 10 20 — 463-point goals: DUR 4 (JT Neubert 2, Bettin, Miles), GJ 5 (Ochoa 3, Wright 2).Total Fouls: DUR 25, GJ 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Girls Central 54, Glenwood Springs 51Saturday at CentralGLENWOOD SPRINGS — Stewart 2 0-0 5, Enewold 7 6-8 20, Winder 2 0-2 4, Spires 1 2-2 5, Taylor 4 0-2 8, Sorensen 3 2-2 9. Totals: 19 10-16 51.CENTRAL — A. Wagner 5 0-0 11, Ritterbush 1 0-2 3, B. Wagner 5 0-0 14, Stillson 2 0-0 4, Manzanarez 5 8-11 18, Diaz 1 0-0 2, Bryant 1 0-2 2. Totals: 20 8-15 54.Glenwood Springs 12 14 11 14 — 51Central 13 8 20 13 — 543-point goals: GS 3 (Stewart, Spires, Sorensen), CGJ 6 (B. Wagner 4, A. Wagner, Ritterbush).Total Fouls: GS 18, CGJ 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Durango 44, Grand Junction 11Saturday at Grand JunctionDURANGO — Maestas 0 0-2 0, Trujillo 1 1-6 3, Fitzpatrick 1 1-5 3, C. Neiman 3 1-3 7, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Campbell 2 0-0 6, A. Neiman 0 2-2 2, White 0 2-8 2, Rowland 7 2-3 17. Totals: 15 11-29 44.GRAND JUNCTION — Adams 0 0-5 0, Hines 0 0-0 0, Bunnell 3 0-3 6, Abbath 1 0-0 3, Alderman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 0-8 11.Durango 6 12 10 16 — 44Grand Junction 2 0 4 5 — 113-point goals: DUR 3 (Campbell 2, Rowland), GJ (Abbath).Total Fouls: DUR 9, GJ 25. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 64, Soroco 41Saturday at Plateau ValleySOROCO — Vandenburg 7 3-4 18, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Pierce 0 0-1 0, Delto 1 0-0 3, Hoff 1 1-1 3, Medina 3 0-0 6, Dudley 4 1-4 9. Totals: 17 5-10 41.PLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 0 2-2 2, Castillo 3 4-5 10, Siflett 7 0-2 15, Ealey 8 1-6 17, Lang 1 0-0 3, Moore 3 0-1 6, Miller 4 1-2 11. Totals: 26 8-18 64.Soroco 10 8 13 11 — 41Plateau Valley 20 19 14 11 — 643-point goals: S 2 (Vandenburg, Delto), PV 4 (Miller 2, Shiflett, Lang).Total Fouls: S 16, PV 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 41% 31° 48° Mon Monday 48°/31° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 60% 24° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/24° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 49% 10° 30° Wed Wednesday 30°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 10° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/10° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM Sunset: 05:52:25 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 20° 37° Fri Friday 37°/20° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business