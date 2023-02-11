agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 69 Grand Junction 13Friday at Grand JunctionFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 9 8-11 21, Mason 8 0-0 21, Celayeta 1 0-0 2, Brammer 1 0-2 2, Fortunato 1 1-6 3, Bird 0 1-2 1, Turner 1 2-2 4, Eyre 3 0-0 6, Emerson 2 1-2 5, Hafey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 13-23 69.GRAND JUNCTION — Hines 0 1-2 1, Bunnell 0 2-2 2, Sills 1 0-0 2, Abbath 0 0-2 0, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Lane 3 0-0 6. Totals: 5 3-4 13.Fruita Monument 21 22 16 10 — 69Grand Junction 4 3 2 4 — 133-point goals: FM 6 (Mason 5, Campbell).Total Fouls: FM 12, GJ 18. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Durango 51, Central 32Friday at CentralDURANGO — Maestas 0 1-2 1, Trujillo 2 1-2 7, Fitzpatrick 0 3-4 3, Glover 1 0-1 2, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Campbell 2 0-0 5, White 0 0-2 0, Rowland 6 8-8 21. Totals: 17 13-19 51.CENTRAL — A. Wagner 2 2-2 8, Ritterbush 2 0-1 4, B. Wagner 3 0-0 6, Manzanarez 2 3-4 7, Diaz 1 0-0 2, Bryant 1 2-2 5. Totals: 11 7-11 32.Durango 9 3 26 13 — 51Central 8 9 2 13 — 323-point goals: DUR 4 (Trujillo 2, Rowland), CGJ 3 (A. Wagner 2, Bryant).Total Fouls: DUR 14, CGJ 18. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Rowland, DUR Bench. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 19° 43° Fri Friday 43°/19° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 23% 32° 50° Mon Monday 50°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 66% 26° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/26° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 54% 10° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 11° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/11° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM Sunset: 05:52:25 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business