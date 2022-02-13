agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Boys Durango 49, Fruita Monument 47Saturday at DurangoFRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 3, Mack 3 0-0 6, Johnson 4 0-1 9, Thomason 2 0-0 4, Hollingshead 3 0-3 7, Laible 2 2-4 6, Reed 1 0-0 2, Lively 1 0-0 2, Flores 2 0-0 6, Cardoza 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 2-8 47.DURANGO — Haber 0 2-3 2, Roberts 2 0-0 4, Bettin 2 1-1 5, Folk 1 0-0 2, Flint 8 5-5 24, Clay 0 2-2 2, Ulrich 0 2-2 2, Stauffer 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 12-13 49.Fruita Monument 13 11 16 7 — 47Durango 9 7 16 17 — 493-point goals: FM 5 (Flores 2, Hollingshead, Johnson, Hines), D 3 (Flint).Total Fouls: FM 15, D 14. Fouled out: Thomason. Technicals: None.Girls Fruita Monument 47, Durango 28Saturday at DurangoFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 2 1-4 6, Hafey 1 0-0 3, Wells 5 3-4 14, Turner 3 0-2 7, Eyre 2 1-1 5, Lee 2 0-0 4, Buck 2 0-0 4, Woolley 0 2-2 4 Totals: 13 7-15 47.DURANGO — Glover 1 0-0 2, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Neiman 1 0-2 3, White 1 0-1 2, Rowland 1 5-6 8, Flores 2 2-2 7. Totals: 9 7-11 28.Fruita Monument 8 15 17 16 — 47Durango 11 2 11 4 — 283-point goals: FM 4 (Campbell, Cardinal, Hafey, Wells), D 3 (Flores, Neiman, Rowland).Total Fouls: FM 14, D 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Fruita Monument Durango Ulrich Campbell Flint Stauffer Flores Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 1% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 29° 51° Mon Monday 51°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 28° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/28° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 21° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/21° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 24° 46° Fri Friday 46°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 27° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:00:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:04 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business