Boys Durango 49, Fruita Monument 47

Saturday at Durango

FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 3, Mack 3 0-0 6, Johnson 4 0-1 9, Thomason 2 0-0 4, Hollingshead 3 0-3 7, Laible 2 2-4 6, Reed 1 0-0 2, Lively 1 0-0 2, Flores 2 0-0 6, Cardoza 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 2-8 47.

DURANGO — Haber 0 2-3 2, Roberts 2 0-0 4, Bettin 2 1-1 5, Folk 1 0-0 2, Flint 8 5-5 24, Clay 0 2-2 2, Ulrich 0 2-2 2, Stauffer 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 12-13 49.

Fruita Monument 13 11 16 7 — 47

Durango 9 7 16 17 — 49

3-point goals: FM 5 (Flores 2, Hollingshead, Johnson, Hines), D 3 (Flint).

Total Fouls: FM 15, D 14. Fouled out: Thomason. Technicals: None.

Girls Fruita Monument 47, Durango 28

Saturday at Durango

FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 2 1-4 6, Hafey 1 0-0 3, Wells 5 3-4 14, Turner 3 0-2 7, Eyre 2 1-1 5, Lee 2 0-0 4, Buck 2 0-0 4, Woolley 0 2-2 4 Totals: 13 7-15 47.

DURANGO — Glover 1 0-0 2, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Neiman 1 0-2 3, White 1 0-1 2, Rowland 1 5-6 8, Flores 2 2-2 7. Totals: 9 7-11 28.

Fruita Monument 8 15 17 16 — 47

Durango 11 2 11 4 — 28

3-point goals: FM 4 (Campbell, Cardinal, Hafey, Wells), D 3 (Flores, Neiman, Rowland).

Total Fouls: FM 14, D 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.