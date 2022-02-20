Boys

Palisade 61, Battle Mountain 45Saturday at Palisade

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Kessenich 5 4-5 16, Woodworth 0 2-4 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Hyde 4 1-1 9, Nunez 1 0-0 3, Reid 2 3-4 7, Armento 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 11-16 45.

PALISADE — Rodriguez 2 0-0 5, Marquez 3 2-2 8, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Mendoza 2 0-0 4, Steinke 4 4-6 12, Maestas 8 4-9 22, Zotto 3 2-4 8. Totals: 23 12-21 61.

Battle Mountain 12 4 16 13 — 45

Palisade 12 20 10 19 — 61

3-point goals: BM 2 (Nunez, Schmidt), P 3 (Maestas 2, Rodriguez).

Total Fouls: BM 21, P 18. Fouled out: Kessenich, Schmidt. Technicals: None.

Plateau Valley 68, Soroco 38

Saturday at Soroco

PLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 3 3-3 11, Crites 2 0-0 4, Vig 4 2-2 14, Ralston 1 0-0 2, Ealey 1 0-0 2, Long 3 2-5 8, Holmes 1 1-2 3, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Crwhurst 3 0-0 7, Morse 3 4-6 10, H. Bevan 1 0-0 2, J. Bevan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 13-20 68.

SOROCO — Rife 1 1-1 3, Kirby 2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 1 2-4 5, Dumsa 8 3-6 19, Koler 1 0-0 2, Mayer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 148-13 38.

Plateau Valley 7 21 25 15 — 68

Soroco 11 3 10 14 — 38

3-point goals: PV 7 (Vig 4, Ferganchick 2, Crowhurst), S 2 (Kirby, McLaughlin).

Total Fouls: PV 13, S 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Girls Soroco 38, Plateau Valley 36

Saturday at Soroco

PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Castillo 1 0-2 2, Shiflett 2 2-5 6, Gutierrez 3 0-0 6, Lang 0 2-2 2, Ma. Miller 4 1-2 11, Me. Miller 2 5-6 9. Totals 12 10-17 36.

SOROCO — Vandenberg 1 2-4 4, Benjamin 2 0-2 5, Mayer 5 0-0 10, Bruner 2 3-6 8, Hoff 2 2-2 7, Medina 1 0-0 2, Dudley 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 9-16 38.

Plateau Valley 8 5 13 10 — 36

Soroco 1 21 5 11 — 38

3-point goals: PV 2 (Ma. Miller 2), S 3 (Benjamin, Bruner, Hoff).

Total Fouls: PV 14, S 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.