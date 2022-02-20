agate Prep Basketball Boxes for Feb. 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BoysPalisade 61, Battle Mountain 45Saturday at PalisadeBATTLE MOUNTAIN — Kessenich 5 4-5 16, Woodworth 0 2-4 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Hyde 4 1-1 9, Nunez 1 0-0 3, Reid 2 3-4 7, Armento 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 11-16 45.PALISADE — Rodriguez 2 0-0 5, Marquez 3 2-2 8, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Mendoza 2 0-0 4, Steinke 4 4-6 12, Maestas 8 4-9 22, Zotto 3 2-4 8. Totals: 23 12-21 61.Battle Mountain 12 4 16 13 — 45Palisade 12 20 10 19 — 613-point goals: BM 2 (Nunez, Schmidt), P 3 (Maestas 2, Rodriguez).Total Fouls: BM 21, P 18. Fouled out: Kessenich, Schmidt. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 68, Soroco 38Saturday at SorocoPLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 3 3-3 11, Crites 2 0-0 4, Vig 4 2-2 14, Ralston 1 0-0 2, Ealey 1 0-0 2, Long 3 2-5 8, Holmes 1 1-2 3, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Crwhurst 3 0-0 7, Morse 3 4-6 10, H. Bevan 1 0-0 2, J. Bevan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 13-20 68.SOROCO — Rife 1 1-1 3, Kirby 2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 1 2-4 5, Dumsa 8 3-6 19, Koler 1 0-0 2, Mayer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 148-13 38.Plateau Valley 7 21 25 15 — 68Soroco 11 3 10 14 — 383-point goals: PV 7 (Vig 4, Ferganchick 2, Crowhurst), S 2 (Kirby, McLaughlin).Total Fouls: PV 13, S 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Girls Soroco 38, Plateau Valley 36Saturday at SorocoPLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Castillo 1 0-2 2, Shiflett 2 2-5 6, Gutierrez 3 0-0 6, Lang 0 2-2 2, Ma. Miller 4 1-2 11, Me. Miller 2 5-6 9. Totals 12 10-17 36.SOROCO — Vandenberg 1 2-4 4, Benjamin 2 0-2 5, Mayer 5 0-0 10, Bruner 2 3-6 8, Hoff 2 2-2 7, Medina 1 0-0 2, Dudley 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 9-16 38.Plateau Valley 8 5 13 10 — 36Soroco 1 21 5 11 — 383-point goals: PV 2 (Ma. Miller 2), S 3 (Benjamin, Bruner, Hoff).Total Fouls: PV 14, S 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Box Schmidt Palisade Boy Soroco Plateau Valley Battle Mountain Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 25° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/25° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:00:30 AM Sunset: 05:56:09 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 34° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/34° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:13 AM Sunset: 05:57:16 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 41% 25° 49° Mon Monday 49°/25° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:57:55 AM Sunset: 05:58:23 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tue 42% 23° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/23° A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:56:35 AM Sunset: 05:59:30 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Wed 57% 11° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/11° Snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 06:55:15 AM Sunset: 06:00:36 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 8% 9° 29° Thu Thursday 29°/9° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:53:53 AM Sunset: 06:01:43 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: W @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 11° 33° Fri Friday 33°/11° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:31 AM Sunset: 06:02:48 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business