agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Plateau Valley 47, Vail Christian 26Tuesday at Plateau ValleyVAIL CHRISTIAN — Kessmel 0 0-2 0, Rothenberg 1 1-4 4, Halk 0 0-2 0, McClinton 1 0-0 3, Palacio 6 3-8 15, Greshko 1 1-2 4. Totals: 9 5-18 26.PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela Castillo 1 1-2 3, Shiflett 4 2-6 10, Gutierrez 3 1-1 7, Ma. Miller 7 2-2 17, Me. Miller 5 0-1 10. Totals: 20 6-12 47.Vail Christian 4 5 4 13 — 26Plateau Valley 18 16 8 5 — 473-point goals: VC 3 (Greshko, McClinton, Rothenberg), PV 1 (Ma. Miller).Total Fouls: VC 12, PV 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Delta 65, Roaring Fork 11Tuesday at DeltaROARING FORK — Peery 1 0-0 2, Quintero 0 1-2 1, Pangiter-Walker 1 0-0 2, Crownhart 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 1-2 12.DELTA — Cohick 3 0-0 6, Kuta 4 1-2 9, Porter 1 0-0 3, Guyer 2 0-0 4, K. Huff 4 0-1 8, Somers 1 0-0 2, B. Huff 4 4-5 13, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 5-8 65.Roaring Fork 0 4 0 8 — 12Delta 22 16 21 6 — 653-point goals: RF 1 (Smith), D 2 (Miller, Porter).Total Fouls: RF 9, D 4. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Grand Valley 87, Gunnison 32Tuesday at Grand ValleyGUNNISON — Stewart 2 2-2 8, Matias 2 0-0 5, Diaz 1 2-4 4, Murphy 2 0-0 6, Ferchau 0 2-2 2, Runnels 1 1-2 3, McDougal 1 2-3 4. Totals: 9 10-13 32.GRAND VALLEY — Parker 6 1-2 13, Radel 13 0-0 31, Medina 4 4-4 14, Pittman 9 0-0 20, J. Gronewoller 1 0-0 2, C. Gronewoller 1 0-0 2, Sabata 2 0-0 5. Totals: 36 5-6 87.Gunnison 5 7 8 12 — 32Grand Valley 26 28 26 7 — 873-point goals: G 5 (Murphy 2, Stewart 2, Matias), GV 10 (Radel 5, Medina 2, Pittman 2, Sabata).Total Fouls: G 5, GV 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Boys Plateau Valley 73, Soroco 49Tuesday at Plateau ValleySOROCO — Kirby 7 2-4 20, McLaughlin 1 2-5 4, Hoskinson 5 0-0 12, Dusk 4 0-1 8, Koler 1 0-0 2, Erickson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 5-12 49.PLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 7 5-5 22, Vig 4 0-0 9, Ralston 2 0-0 4, Ealey 1 0-1 2, Long 3 10-13 16, Holmes 0 1-2 1, Crowhurst 2 3-6 7, Morse 1 6-6 8, H. Bevan 1 1-2 3, J. Bevan 0 1-4 1. Totals: 21 27-39 73.Soroco 8 14 13 14 — 49Plateau Valley 21 16 15 21 — 733-point goals: S 6 (Kirby 4, Hoskinson 2), PV 4 (Ferganchick 3, Vig).Total Fouls: S 20, PV 15. Fouled out: Dusk, Hoskinson. Technicals: McLaughlin. 