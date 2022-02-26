Girls
Fruita Monument 58, Horizon 43Class 5A second round
Friday at Fruita Monument
HORIZON — Thornton 1 0-0 2, Vine 4 2-3 11, Cardenas 1 5-6 7, Ives 5 0-0 14, Frydenlund 1 0-0 2, Schumann 0 0-1 0, Temple 1 0-0 3, Miranda 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-10.
FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 4 4-5 13, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Hafey 2 3-4 9, Wells 2 8-13 12, Turner 2 1-2 6, Eyre 3 1-3 7, Lee 1 0-0 2, Buck 2 0-0 5, Woolley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 17-27 58.
Horizon 10 3 7 23 — 43
Fruita Monument 16 10 13 18 — 58
3-point goals: H 6 (Ives 3, Vine, Temple), FM 5 (Hafey 2, Campbell, Turner, Buck).
Total Fouls: H 16, FM 12. Fouled out: Cardenas, Ives. Technicals: Horizon Coach.
Central 55, Frederick 43
Class 4A second round
Friday at Central
FREDERICK — Jima 1 0-0 3, Staff 4 5-6 13, Wittler 1 0-2 2, Davis 7 1-2 17, Glasgow 3 1-4 8. Totals: 16 7-15 43.
CENTRAL — A. Wagner 0 4-4 4, Hernandez 2 0-0 6, Ritterbush 4 0-0 9, Spencer 0 1-2 1, B. Wagner 2 6-8 11, Manzanarez 3 7-10 14, Rascon 4 0-1 8, Bryant 0 2-4 2. Totals: 15 20-29 55.
Frederick 7 9 18 9 — 43
Central 14 11 10 20 — 55
3-point goals: F 4 (Davis 2, Glasgow, Jima), C 5 (Hernandez 2, Ritterbush, B. Wagner, Manzanarez).
Total Fouls: F 18, C 13. Fouled out: Glasgow. Technicals: None.
Grand Valley 51, Moffat Co. 44
Class 3A Western Slope League District Tournament
Friday at Central
MOFFAT COUNTY — Lowe 0 0-1 0, Hamilton 6 2-6 16, Lewarne 2 3-4 8, Evenson 1 2-2 5, Weber 2 2-2 6, Felton 4 1-2 9. Totals: 15 10-17 44.
GRAND VALLEY — Parker 4 4-6 15, Radel 4 2-2 11, Tanner 2 0-0 4, Medina 1 0-0 2, Pittman 7 2-4 19, Ray 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 8-14 51.
Moffat County 10 9 13 12 — 44
Grand Valley 15 13 14 9 — 51
3-point goals: MC 10 (Felton 4, Hamilton 2, Weber 2, Lewarne, Evenson), GV 7 (Parker 3, Pittman 3, Radel).
Total Fouls: MC 14, GV 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Delta 54, North Fork 36
Class 3A Western Slope League District Tournament
Friday at Central
NORTH FORK — Todd 1 1-2 3, Elder 0 2-2 2, Houseweart 1 0-0 2, Hollembeak 1 0-0 3, Fister 1 2-2 5, Vasquez 0 2-2 2, Miller-Barnes 3 4-5 10, Mendoza 4 1-1 9. Totals: .
DELTA — Kuta 6 0-0 14, Fraser 1 1-4 3, Porter 4 1-1 10, Guyer 3 0-0 6, K. Huff 3 2-2 8, Somers 1 7-8 9, B. Huff 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-15 54.
North Fork 12 2 11 11 — 36
Delta 13 12 13 16 — 54
3-point goals: NF 2 (Hollembeak, Fister), D 3 (Kuta 2, Porter).
Total Fouls: NF 14, D 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Cedaredge 55, Ignacio 25
Class 2A District 3 Tournament
Friday at Montezuma-Cortez
IGNACIO — Barns 1 1-6 4, Brunson 1 2-2 4, Crue 1 0-0 2, Mendoza 2 0-1 5, Reynolds 1 0-2 2, Nanaeto 3 2-3 8. Totals: 9 5-14 25.
CEDAREDGE — McGovern 8 2-2 19, Vader 1 2-2 4, Gastineau 3 2-2 9, M. Jenkins 3 1-2 10, E. Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Baldozier 0 1-2 1, Hanlon 3 1-3 7, Malinowski 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 10-15 55.
Ignacio 4 8 8 5 — 25
Cedaredge 20 20 9 6 — 55
3-point goals: I 2 (Barns, Mendoza), C 3 (McGovern, Gastineau, M. Jenkins).
Total Fouls: I 15, C 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Meeker 42, Plateau Valley 36
Class 1A District 1 Tournament
Friday at De Beque
PLATEAU VALLEY — Shifflett 3 5-7 11, Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Lang 0 1-2 1, Ma. Miller 3 2-3 9, Me. Miller 4 3-4 13. Totals: 11 11-16 36.
MEEKER — Hossack 1 0-0 2, Kracht 10 2-8 27, Willie 1 0-0 2, Mendenhall 1 0-1 1, Knowles 3 2-4 7. Totals: 16 4-13 42.
Plateau Valley 7 7 14 8 — 36
Meeker 10 18 6 8 — 42
3-point goals: PV 3 (Me. Miller 2, Ma. Miller), M 6 (Kracht 5, Knowles).
Total Fouls: PV 18, M 18. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.