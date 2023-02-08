agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 7, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 2 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 38, Montrose 28Tuesday at Fruita MonumentMONTROSE — Imus 1 0-1 2, H. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Legg 4 0-0 9, Oberg 5 2-4 12, Moss 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 2-5 28.FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 7 1-3 17, Hafey 0 1-4 1, Brammer 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 3-3 5, Eyre 4 3-4 11, O’Hara 1 0-0 2. Totals: .Montrose 8 7 7 6 — 28Fruita Monument 14 6 7 11 — 383-point goals: MON 2 (Legg, Moss), FM 2 (Campbell 2).Total Fouls: MON 16, FM 7. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Glenwood Springs 60, Palisade 25Tuesday at Glenwood SpringsPALISADE — Li. Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ritterbush2 0-0 4, Simons 5 3-3 16, Fricke 0 1-2 1, Ly. Lancaster 1 2-2 4. Totals: 8 6-7 25.GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Patch 1 0-0 2, Nykerk 3 1-3 8, Enewold 4 1-2 9, Winder 1 0-0 2, Helms 1 0-1 2, Spires 10 3-3 26, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Sorensen 3 1-3 9. Totals: 24 6-12 60.Palisade 11 6 6 2 — 25Glenwood Springs 13 16 13 18 — 603-point goals: PAL 3 (Simons 3), GS 6 (Spires 3, Sorensen 2, Nykerk).Total Fouls: PAL 12, GS 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Armed Forces Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 45% 23° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/23° Snow showers early. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:13:36 AM Sunset: 05:43:11 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Thu 2% 20° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/20° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:31 AM Sunset: 05:44:21 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 23° 41° Fri Friday 41°/23° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:25 AM Sunset: 05:45:31 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 29° 46° Sat Saturday 46°/29° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:18 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 25° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:09 AM Sunset: 05:47:50 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 28° 49° Mon Monday 49°/28° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:59 AM Sunset: 05:48:59 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 41% 27° 50° Tue Tuesday 50°/27° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business