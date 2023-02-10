agate Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 9, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print GirlsPalisade 23, Battle Mountain 16Thursday at PalisadeBATTLE MOUNTAIN — Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Kurt 2 0-0 6, Glendining 0 0-2 0, Caballero 1 0-0 2, Glass 0 1-2 1, Hancock 2 3-6 7. Totals: 5 4-12 16.PALISADE — Le. Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ritterbush 5 1-5 12, Simons 1 3-4 5, Snover 1 0-0 2, Fricke 1 0-2 2, . Totals: .Battle Mountain 2 5 3 6 — 16Palisade 5 4 11 3 — 233-point goals: PAL (Ritterbush).Total Fouls: BM 17, PAL 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.North Fork 45, Plateau Valley 29Thursday at Plateau ValleyNORTH FORK — Elder 3 0-0 7, Neff 0 2-2 2, Carver 4 2-2 13, Vasquex 3 0-0 7, Ellenberger 6 1-1 14, Lozano 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 5-7 45.PLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 2 0-0 6, Varela Castillo 3 0-0 6, Shiflett 1 0-0 2,, Ealey 2 2-7 6, Lang 1 0-0 2, Moore 2 0-1 4, Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 2-8 29.North Fork 8 9 13 15 — 45Plateau Valley 5 6 6 12 — 293-point goals: NF 6 (Carver 3, Elder, Vasquez, Ellenberger), PV 3 (Wilkerson 2, Miller).Total Fouls: NF 16, PV 7. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Sports Architecture Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 19° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:12:37 AM Sunset: 05:44:20 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 22° 41° Fri Friday 41°/22° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 29° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 28° 50° Mon Monday 50°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tue 64% 26° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/26° Late day rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 43% 14° 32° Wed Wednesday 32°/14° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business