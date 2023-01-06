agate Prep basketball boxes for Jan. 5 Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fort Collins 61, Central 49Thursday at Fort CollinsCENTRAL — A. Wagner 3 1-2 8, Ritterbush 2 0-0 4, B. Wagner 5 0-0 13, Manzanarez 8 3-3 20, Bryant 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 5-7 49.FORT COLLINS — Alcaraz 9 4-5 27, Boyle 1 0-0 2, Kramar 2 1-2 5, Fry 8 4-7 20, Cano 3 0-0 6, Park 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 10-16 61.Central 10 20 4 15 — 49Fort Collins 22 11 15 13 — 613-point goals: C 5 (B. Wagner 3, Manzanarez, A. Wagner), FC 5 (Alcaraz 5).Total Fouls: C 13, FC 10. Fouled out: None. Technicals:None. Summit 38, Palisade 29Thursday at SummitPalisade 2 12 6 9 — 29Summit 9 10 16 3 — 383-point goals: P 2 (Simons, Ly. Lancaster), S (Sylla). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Total S. Fouled Palisade Summit Fort Collins Cano Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 87% 27° 38° Fri Friday 38°/27° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 87% Sunrise: 07:33:24 AM Sunset: 05:06:41 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 8% 25° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM Sunset: 05:07:36 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM Sunset: 05:08:33 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 32° 42° Mon Monday 42°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:07 AM Sunset: 05:09:30 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 17% 35° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/35° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 37% 28° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/28° Rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:32:44 AM Sunset: 05:11:29 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 26° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM Sunset: 05:12:30 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business