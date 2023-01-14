agate Prep basketball boxes from Jan. 13, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Montrose 57, Palisade 27Friday at MontrosePALISADE — Ritterbush 2 3-4 8, Simons 4 0-2 11, Fricke 1 0-0 2, Ly. Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Le. Taylor 1 0-0 2, Inman 1 0-1 2. Totals: 10 3-7 27.MONTROSE — Johnson 0 2-2 2, Rocco 4 0-2 8, Legg 4 1-2 11, Oberg 5 1-3 11, Moss 5 6-8 18, Johnson 0 3-4, Power 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 13-23 57.Palisade 0 15 4 8 — 27Montrose 20 9 10 18 — 573-point goals: P 4 (Simons 3, Ritterbush), M 4 (Legg 2, Moss 2).Total Fouls: P 19, M 13. Fouled out: Le. Taylor. Technicals: None.Rangely 51, Plateau Valley 45Friday at Plateau ValleyRANGELY — Wagner 1 0-0 2, Cantrell 4 0-2 8, Dembowski 2 0-2 4, Mergelman 5 0-0 10, Ducey 5 0-0 10, Wren 4 0-0 8, Chism 4 1-2 9. Totals: 25 1-5 51.PLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 1 0-0 3, Castillo 5 0-3 11, Shiflett 1 3-5 5, Ea ey 4 3-4 11, Lang 4 0-0 11, Moore 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 8-14 45.Rangely 13 12 12 14 — 51Pleateau Valley 12 13 9 11 — 453-point goals: PV 5 (Lang 3, Wilkerson, Castillo).Total Fouls: R 16, PV 9. Fouled out: Cantrell. Technicals: None.Boys Plateau Valley 62, Rangley 35Friday at Plateau ValleyRANGELY — Andrew Dorris 3 2-3 8, Winder 3 0-1 7, Cochrane 0 1-2 1, Wren 2 3-6 7, LeBeau 0 1-2 1, Anthony Dorris 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Lucero 0 1-2 1, Quintana 2 3-5 7. Totals: 13 11-22 35.PLATEAU VALLEY — Ralston 2 1-2 7, Vig 5 1-2 11, Morse 7 3-4 20, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Ealey 0 0-2 0, Webb 1 0-0 2, H. Bevan 1 0-2 2, J. Bevan 7 0-0 14. Totals: 26 5-12 62.Rangely 5 11 9 10 — 35Pleateau Valley 21 21 12 8 — 623-point goals: R 3 (Cochrane 2, Winder) PV 3 (Ralston 2, Morse).Total Fouls: R 14, PV 15. Fouled out: H. Bevan. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner M. Fouled Palisade Taylor Linguistics Rocco Moss Montrose Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 36° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:31:51 AM Sunset: 05:14:34 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Sun 65% 30° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/30° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:31:30 AM Sunset: 05:15:37 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 24% 32° 42° Mon Monday 42°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:31:07 AM Sunset: 05:16:41 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 66% 27° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/27° Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:30:42 AM Sunset: 05:17:46 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Wed 24% 22° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/22° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:15 AM Sunset: 05:18:52 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 48% 19° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/19° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 07:29:46 AM Sunset: 05:19:58 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Fri 10% 14° 32° Fri Friday 32°/14° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM Sunset: 05:21:05 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business