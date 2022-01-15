Girls Fruita Monument 45, Delta 37

Friday at Fruita Monument

DELTA — Kuta 6 4-4 16, Fraser 0 2-2 2, Guyer 0 0-2 0, Ames 1 0-0 3, Somers 5 1-2 11, Miller 2 1-1 5. Totals: 14 8-11 37.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 4 0-0 9, Richardson 0 2-4 2, Hafey 1 3-4 5, Wells 3 2-4 9, Eyre 5 1-6 11, Buck 2 4-6 9. Totals: 15 12-24 45.

Delta 11 9 12 5 — 37

Fruita Monument 11 11 15 8 — 45

3-point goals: D 1 (Ames), FM 3 (Campbell, Wells, Buck).

Total Fouls: D 17, FM 15. Fouled out: Kuta. Technicals: None.

Boys Palisade 52, Steamboat Springs 42

Friday at Steamboat Springs

PALISADE — Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Marquez 3 1-1 7, Mendoza 2 1-2 6, Steinke 3 0-0 6, Maestas 5 3-3 14, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Zotto 1 0-0 2, Mancuso 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 5-6 52.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hay 2 2-3 6, Giedeon 5 0-0 12, K. Adams 2 0-0 5, B. Adams 1 0-0 3, Bogan 6 0-0 12, Lindquist 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 2-3 42.

Palisade 6 9 16 21 — 52

Steamboat Springs 11 7 14 10 — 42

3-point goals: P 3 (Mendoza, Maestas, Campbell), SS 5 (Giedeon 2, K. Adams, B. Adams, Lindquist).

Total Fouls: P 7, SS 11 Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Fruita Monument 57, Delta 48

Friday at Fruita Monument

DELTA — Gaucin 2 0-0 4, Workman 1 0-0 2, Sprout 1 0-0 2, Clay 4 1-2 12, T. Johnson 4 0-0 11, B. Baier 5 1-5 12, E. Baier 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 3-9 48.

FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 2, S. Johnson 5 6-9 18, Thomason 3 1-1 7, Hollingshead 5 0-2 12, Laible 2 2-3 6, Reed 3 0-0 6, Lively 1 2-2 5. Totals: 20 11-17 57.

Delta 21 8 10 9 — 48

Fruita Monument 15 9 14 19 — 57

3-point goals: D 7 (Clay 3, T. Johnson 3, B. Baier), FM 5 (S. Johnson 2, Hollingshead 2, Lively).

Total Fouls: D 18, FM 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.