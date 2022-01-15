agate Prep basketball boxes, Jan. 14, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 45, Delta 37Friday at Fruita MonumentDELTA — Kuta 6 4-4 16, Fraser 0 2-2 2, Guyer 0 0-2 0, Ames 1 0-0 3, Somers 5 1-2 11, Miller 2 1-1 5. Totals: 14 8-11 37.FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 4 0-0 9, Richardson 0 2-4 2, Hafey 1 3-4 5, Wells 3 2-4 9, Eyre 5 1-6 11, Buck 2 4-6 9. Totals: 15 12-24 45.Delta 11 9 12 5 — 37Fruita Monument 11 11 15 8 — 453-point goals: D 1 (Ames), FM 3 (Campbell, Wells, Buck).Total Fouls: D 17, FM 15. Fouled out: Kuta. Technicals: None.Boys Palisade 52, Steamboat Springs 42Friday at Steamboat SpringsPALISADE — Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Marquez 3 1-1 7, Mendoza 2 1-2 6, Steinke 3 0-0 6, Maestas 5 3-3 14, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Zotto 1 0-0 2, Mancuso 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 5-6 52.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hay 2 2-3 6, Giedeon 5 0-0 12, K. Adams 2 0-0 5, B. Adams 1 0-0 3, Bogan 6 0-0 12, Lindquist 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 2-3 42.Palisade 6 9 16 21 — 52Steamboat Springs 11 7 14 10 — 423-point goals: P 3 (Mendoza, Maestas, Campbell), SS 5 (Giedeon 2, K. Adams, B. Adams, Lindquist).Total Fouls: P 7, SS 11 Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Fruita Monument 57, Delta 48Friday at Fruita MonumentDELTA — Gaucin 2 0-0 4, Workman 1 0-0 2, Sprout 1 0-0 2, Clay 4 1-2 12, T. Johnson 4 0-0 11, B. Baier 5 1-5 12, E. Baier 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 3-9 48.FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 2, S. Johnson 5 6-9 18, Thomason 3 1-1 7, Hollingshead 5 0-2 12, Laible 2 2-3 6, Reed 3 0-0 6, Lively 1 2-2 5. Totals: 20 11-17 57.Delta 21 8 10 9 — 48Fruita Monument 15 9 14 19 — 573-point goals: D 7 (Clay 3, T. Johnson 3, B. Baier), FM 5 (S. Johnson 2, Hollingshead 2, Lively).Total Fouls: D 18, FM 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Fruita Monument Steamboat Delta Campbell Ames Richardson Hydrography Hollingshead T. Johnson B. Baier S. Johnson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 19° 45° Fri Friday 45°/19° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:31:54 AM Sunset: 05:14:51 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 16° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/16° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:33 AM Sunset: 05:15:54 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:09 AM Sunset: 05:16:59 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 20° 38° Mon Monday 38°/20° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:44 AM Sunset: 05:18:04 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 21° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/21° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:16 AM Sunset: 05:19:10 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 21° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:47 AM Sunset: 05:20:17 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 20° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM Sunset: 05:21:24 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Beautiful Home in Redlands! 1953 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507 Find a local business