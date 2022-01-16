Boys Grand Junction 53, Durango 48

Saturday at Durango

GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 2 1-2 6, Yao-Clay 3 0-0 7, Skinner 6 1-3 13, Ochoa 3 0-0 9, Chapman 6 5-6 18. Totals: 20 7-11 53.

DURANGO — Wesley 3 1-4 8, Haber 2 0-0 4, Bettin 2 0-0 5, Flint 4 1-1 10, Newbert 2 0-0 4, Staufer 7 1-5 15, Leimbach 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-10 48.

Grand Junction 16 13 12 12 — 53

Durango 11 19 9 9 — 48

3-point goals: GJ 6 (Ochoa 3, Simpson, Yao-Clay, Chapman), D 3 (Wesley, Bettin, Flint).

Total Fouls: GJ 9, D 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Palisade 79, Eagle Valley 58

Saturday at Eagle Valley

PALISADE — Marquez 2 5-9 10, Mendoza 3 2-2 10, Steinke 9 9-10 28, Maestas 2 10-13 14, Campbell 1 2-6 4, Zotto 4 1-1 9, Mancuso 1 2-6 4. Totals: 22 31-47 79.

EAGLE VALLEY — Peterson 2 0-2 4, Villalobos 2 2-4 7, Garvey 1 0-0 3, Hasley 1 0-0 2, Vigil 3 1-1 9, Von Stralendorff 5 0-0 13, Martinez 5 5-5 15, Jaramillo 2 0-1 5. Totals: 23 8-12 58.

Palisade 13 27 13 26 — 79

Eagle Valley 17 9 10 22 — 58

3-point goals: P 4 (Mendoza 2, Marquez, Steinke), EV 8 (Von Stralendorff 3, Vigil 2, Jaramillo, Garvey, Villalobos).

Total Fouls: P 10, EV 29 . Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Girls Durango 51, Grand Junction 12

Saturday at Durango

GRAND JUNCTION — Bond 0 2-4 2, Abbath 1 0-1 2, Wilkins 3 2-2 8, Applegate 0 0-2 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4-7 12.

DURANGO — Whistler 1 0-0 2, Ginna 1 0-1 2, C. Neiman 6 0-0 12, Campbell 1 0-2 3, A. Neiman 2 0-0 4, Rowland 7 1-4 15, Flores 5 2-2 13. Totals: 23 3-9 51.

Grand Junction 0 1 7 4 — 12

Durango 15 18 10 8 — 51

3-point goals: D 2 (Flores, Campbell).

Total Fouls: GJ 11, D 10 . Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Central 48, Glenwood Springs 41

Saturday at Glenwood Springs

CENTRAL — A. Wagner 3 0-0 7, Ritterbush 2 0-1 4, B. Wagner 3 0-0 8, Stillson 1 0-0 2, Manzanarez 9 0-0 19, Rascon 3 2-2 8. Totals: 21 2-3 48.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Johnson 1 0-0 2, Suarez 1 0-0 2, Winder 7 0-0 14, Spires 4 0-0 11, Shea 2 0-0 4, Taylor 3 1-3 7, Sorenson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 2-5 41.

Central 8 16 11 13 — 48

Glenwood Springs 11 8 14 8 — 41

3-point goals: C 4 (B. Wagner 2, A. Wagner, Manzanarez), GS 3 (Spires 3).

Total Fouls: C 6, GS 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.