agate Prep basketball boxes, Jan. 18, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 42, Montrose 19Tuesday at Fruita MonumentMONTROSE — Coulter 1 0-0 2, Berry 0 0-3 0, Mihavetz 1 0-0 2, Ortega 2 0-0 6, Yahosky 0 2-2 2, Power 0 1-2 1, Rocco 1 4-6 6. Totals: 5 7-13 19.FRUITA MONUMENT — Camobell 3 0-0 6, Richardson 0 2-4 2, Hafey 1 0-1 3, Wells 3 2-2 9, Turner 1 1-2 3, Eyre 4 1-3 9, Buck 2 2-4 6, Lee 1 0-0 2, Woolley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-16 42.Montrose 4 4 9 2 — 19Fruita Monument 7 17 15 3 — 423-point goals: M 2 (Ortega 2), FM 2 (Wells, Hafey).Total Fouls: M 17, FM 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Central 53, Grand Junction 13Tuesday at Grand JunctionCENTRAL — A. Wagner 2 0-1 4, Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Ritterbush 2 4-4 9, Spencer1 0-1 2, B. Wagner1 1-2 3, Stillson 1 0-0 2, Manzanarez 5 1-1 11, Flores 2 0-2 6, Rascon 4 0-0 8, Bryant 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 6-11 53.GRAND JUNCTION — Hanson 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 2-2 2, Wrich 1 0-0 2, Dottson 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 0 0-2 0, Applegate 2 1-3 5. Totals: 5 3-7 13.Central 17 12 18 6 — 53Grand Junction 4 4 5 0 — 133-point goals: C 3 (Flores 2, Ritterbush).Total Fouls: C ,13 GJ 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Boys Montrose 52, Fruita Monument 48Tuesday at Fruita MonumentMONTROSE — Proctor 0 2-3 2, Hutto 8 2-2 18, Cheezum 6 4-7 18, Reese 4 0-0 8, Oberg 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 8-12 52.FRUITA MONUMENT — Mack 4 0-0 11, Johnson 5 2-3 12, Thomason 4 3-4 11, Laible 4 0-0 8, Reed 2 0-0 4, Lively 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-7 48.Montrose 18 12 14 8 — 52Fruita Monument 7 12 16 13 — 483-point goals: M 2 (Cheezum 2), FM 3 (Mack 3).Total Fouls: M 12, FM 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Grand Junction 41, Central 39Tuesday at Grand JunctionCENTRAL — Miller 3 0-0 9, Macks 1 3-4 6, Serrano 2 0-0 6, Redding 1 0-0 3, Carter 3 2-2 9, Scott 2 2-2 6. Totals: 12 7-8 39.GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 3 1-3 8, Yao-Clay 5 0-0 14, Skinner 3 3-5 9, Ochoa 1 0-0 3, Tow 0 0-2 0, Chapman 2 4-9 8. Totals: 14 8-19 41.Central 9 10 9 11 — 39Grand Junction 9 14 8 10 — 413-point goals: C 7 (Miller 3, Serrano 2, Macks, Carter), GJ 5 (Yao-Clay 3, Simpson, Ochoa).Total Fouls: C 19, GJ 13. Fouled out: Redding. Technicals: None. 