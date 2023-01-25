agate Prep basketball boxes, Jan. 24, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 42, Montrose 31Tuesday at MontroseFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 5 2-3 14, Mason 1 2-2 5, Hafey 1 2-4 4, Turner 3 2-4 9, Eyre 4 2-4 10, Fortunato 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 10-19 42.MONTROSE — Legg 0 1-2 1, Bush 0 3-4 3, Oberg 5 2-3 12, Moss 2 1-2 7, Powers 4 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-11 31.Fruita Monument 11 4 15 12 — 42Montrose 2 7 13 9 — 313-point goals: FM 4 (Campbell 2, Mason, Turner), M 2(Moss 2).Total Fouls: FM 13, M 19. Fouled out: Johnson. Technicals: None.Central 58, Grand Junction 20Tuesday at Grand JunctionCENTRAL — A. Wagner 1 3-4 5, Ritterbush 2 1-3 5, B. Wagner 5 2-2 14, Manzanarez 5 0-0 11, Diaz 0 2-2 2, Bryant 2 1-3 5, Kellerby 1 3-5 5, Hernandez 2 1-2 5, Sanchez 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 15-25 58.GRAND JUNCTION — Sills 0 2-2 2, Vargas 1 1-2 4, Wrich 1 0-1 2, Hanson 0 2-2 2, Alderman 1 2-4 4, Lane 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 0-0 2, Applegate 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 8-13 20.Central 12 19 10 17 — 58Grand Junction 2 14 4 0 — 203-point goals: C 3 (B. Wagner 2, Manzanarez), GJ 2 (Vargas, Applegate).Total Fouls: C 12, GJ 20. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 48, Nucla 43Tuesday at Plateau ValleyNUCLA — Bray 1 0-0 3, Greirson 1 0-0 3, Staats 9 2-6 20, Sutherland 6 3-3 15, Zunich 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-9 43.PLATEAU VALLEY — Castillo 0 1-4 1, Shiflett 0 2-2 2, Ealey 7 5-8 19, Lang 4 2-2 13, Moore 2 2-3 6, Miller 2 2-2 7. Totals: 15 14-21 48.Nucla 6 17 9 11 — 43Plateau Valley 12 13 8 15 — 483-point goals: N 2 (Bray, Grierson), PV 4 (Lang 3, Miller).Total Fouls: N 20, PV 15. Fouled out: Sutherland, Shiflett. BoysFruita Monument 47, Montrose 40Tuesday at MontroseFRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 2, Summers 2 0-0 4, Weaver 0 0-2 0, Reed 2 7-9 11, Orchard 2 3-5 8, Cardoza 1 0-0 2, Wells 3 1-2 10, Siegmund 0 2-4 2, Thomason 3 2-2 8. Totals: 14 15-26 47.MONTROSE — Legg 0 2-2 2, Killen 1 0-0 2, Hawks 1 6-8 8, Wareham 3 0-0 6, Hutto 2 2-4 6, 5 6-8 16. Totals: 12 16-22 40.Fruita Monument 6 10 18 13 — 47Montrose 10 14 7 9 — 403-point goals: FM 2 (Orchard, Wells).Total Fouls: FM 16, M 18. Fouled out: Summers, Killen. Technicals: None. 