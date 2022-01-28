Girls Palisade 44, Rifle 27

Thursday at Palisade

RIFLE — Quinones 1 2-7 4, Gutierrez Lopez 3 0-5 6, Trujillo 1 2-2 4, Caron 3 5-11 12, Hostettler 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 10-27 27.

PALISADE — Yanowich 2 3-8 7, Simons 2 3-4 8, Steele 3 6-10 12, Maestas 1 0-0 2, Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Birch 3 1-3 7, Hopkins 3 0-2 6. Totals: 15 13-27 44.

Rifle 6 8 4 9 — 27

Palisade 3 6 13 22 — 44

3-point goals: R 1 (Caron), P 1 (Simons).

Total Fouls: R 23, P 20. Fouled out: Quinones. Technicals: None.

Central 76, Eagle Valley 50

Thursday at Central

EAGLE VALLEY — Eichler 2 1-2 7, J. Fitzsimmons 2 8-10 12, Fontana 2 0-0 4, Gill 6 0-0 15, Alderete 2 0-0 4, Yurcak 0 2-2 2, C. Fitzsimmons 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 13-16 50.

CENTRAL — A. Wagner 6 2-2 16, Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Ritterbush 2 2-3 7, Spencer 2 1-2 6, B. Wagner 2 2-4 7, Manzanarez 8 0-0 20, Rascon 4 1-2 9, Bryant 4 1-2 9. Totals: 28 11-15 76.

Eagle Valley 4 10 21 15 — 50

Central 15 24 18 19 — 76

3-point goals: EV 5 (Gill 3, Eichler 2), C 9 (Manzanarez 4, A. Wagner 2, Ritterbush, Spencer, B. Wagner).

Total Fouls: EV 14, C 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Boys
Palisade 66, Rifle 31

Thursday at Palisade

RIFLE — T. Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Carreon 1 0-0 2, Coller 2 0-0 4, B. Caldwell 3 0-0 6, Gross 2 0-0 4, Bishp 3 0-0 6, Harden 1 0-0 2, McGregor 1 3-7 5. Totals: 14 3-7 31.

PALISADE — Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Marquez 1 2-4 4, Perry 3 3-5 9, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Sanzhez 1 0-0 3, Steinke 3 0-0 6, Maestas 11 3-7 29, Campbell 0 2-2 2, Zotto 4 0-0 8, Mancuso 0 0-2 0, Everett 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 11-21 66.

Rifle 10 5 4 12 — 31

Palisade 17 17 16 16 — 66

3-point goals: P 5 (Maestas 3, Wagner, Sanchez).

Total Fouls: R 20, P 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Eagle Valley 45, Central 42

Thursday at Central

EAGLE VALLEY — Peterson 3 0-0 6, Escudero 2 1-2 6, Hayley2 0-0 4, Vigil 2 0-0 5, Von Stralendorff 3 0-0 8, Matinez 4 0-0 11, Jaramillo 2 0-1 5. Totals: 18 1-3 45.

CENTRAL — Miller 1 0-0 2, Macks 1 0-0 2, Serrano 1 0-0 3, Redding 7 3-4 20, Vigil 2 0-0 4, Carter 2 2-2 7, Nostrand 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 7-8 42.

Eagle Valley 10 12 12 11 — 45

Central 7 11 10 14 — 42

3-point goals: EV 8 (Martinez 3, Von Stralendorff 2, Escudero, Vigil, Jaramillo), C 5 (Redding 3, Serrano, Carter).

Total Fouls: EV 12, C 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.