agate Prep basketball boxes, Jan. 28, 2021 Jan 29, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Fruita Monument 65, Grand Junction 15Friday at Grand JunctionFRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 4 0-0 10, Mason 1 0-0 3, Hafey 3 0-0 6, Wells 7 2-3 17, Turner 1 0-1 3, Eyre 2 0-2 4, Lee 3 1-2 7, Buck 1 4-6 6, Woollet 1 4-6 6, Cardinal 1 1-3 3. Totals: 24 12-23 65.GRAND JUNCTION — Feather 0 2-2 2, Bond 2 0-0 4, Vargas Herrera 1 0-0 3, Dottson 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Applegate 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-2 15.Fruita Monument 19 23 19 4 — 65Grand Junction 4 2 2 7 — 153-point goals: FM 5 (Campbell 2, Wells, Turner, Mason), GJ 1 (Vargas Herrera).Total Fouls: FM 10, GJ 19. Fouled out: Bond. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 49, Nucla 22Friday at Plateau ValleyNUCLA — Bray 1 4-4 6, Staats 2 1-2 5, Weimer 1 0-0 2, Sutherland 2 1-8 5, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 6-14 22.PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela-Castillo 5 1-4 11, Shiflett 4 2-6 11, Ma. Miller 5 5-6 16, Me. Miller 4 2-2 11, Lang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-18 49.Nucla 2 6 9 5 — 22Plateau Valley 11 11 13 14 — 493-point goals: PV 3 (Shiflett, Ma. Miller, Me. Miller).Total Fouls: N 14, PV 14. Fouled out: Smith. Technicals: None.BoysGrand Junction 47, Fruita Monument 44Friday at Grand JunctionFRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 2 0-0 6, Mack 3 1-4 7, Johnson 1 8-11 11, Thomason 4 1-2 9, Laible 0 1-3 1, Reed 3 2-2 8, Lively 1 0-1 1. Totals: 14 13-23 44.GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 3 2-4 8, Yao-Clay 2 1-2 7, Skinner 2 5-7 9, Woytek 0 1-2 1, Ochoa 2 2-3 7, Tow 0 2-2 2, Chapman 5 3-6 13. Totals: 14 16-26 47.Fruita Monument 8 6 13 17 — 44Grand Junction 8 14 5 20 — 473-point goals: FM 3 (Hines 2, Johnson), GJ 3 (Yao-Clay 2, Ochoa).Total Fouls: FM 21, GJ 19. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Plateau Valley 68, Nucla 34Friday at Plateau ValleyNUCLA — Dinsmore 2 0-0 6, O'Brien 0 6-8 6, Arnold 3 2-2 11, Casillas 5 1-7 11, Schwartfeger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-17 34.PLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 1 1-2 3, Vig 4 0-0 8, Ralston 5 0-0 10, Ealey 3 0-0 6, Long 3 0-1 6, Holmes 1 2-2 4, Richardson 3 0-1 6, Crowhurst 1 4-4 6, Morse 6 0-0 13, Bevan 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 7-10 68.Nucla 5 8 6 15 — 34Plateau Valley 11 20 29 8 — 663-point goals: N 5 (Arnold 3, Dinsmore 2), PV 1 (Morse).Total Fouls: N 9, PV 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Grand Junction Campbell Lee Turner Plateau Valley Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 15° 41° Fri Friday 41°/15° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23:49 AM Sunset: 05:30:20 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 16° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/16° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 05:31:31 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/18° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 05:32:41 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM Sunset: 05:33:52 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 16° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/16° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:20:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:02 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 17% 10° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/10° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:19:30 AM Sunset: 05:36:13 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 9° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/9° A few clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:33 AM Sunset: 05:37:24 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business