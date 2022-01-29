Girls Fruita Monument 65, Grand Junction 15

Friday at Grand Junction

FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 4 0-0 10, Mason 1 0-0 3, Hafey 3 0-0 6, Wells 7 2-3 17, Turner 1 0-1 3, Eyre 2 0-2 4, Lee 3 1-2 7, Buck 1 4-6 6, Woollet 1 4-6 6, Cardinal 1 1-3 3. Totals: 24 12-23 65.

GRAND JUNCTION — Feather 0 2-2 2, Bond 2 0-0 4, Vargas Herrera 1 0-0 3, Dottson 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Applegate 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-2 15.

Fruita Monument 19 23 19 4 — 65

Grand Junction 4 2 2 7 — 15

3-point goals: FM 5 (Campbell 2, Wells, Turner, Mason), GJ 1 (Vargas Herrera).

Total Fouls: FM 10, GJ 19. Fouled out: Bond. Technicals: None.

Plateau Valley 49, Nucla 22

Friday at Plateau Valley

NUCLA — Bray 1 4-4 6, Staats 2 1-2 5, Weimer 1 0-0 2, Sutherland 2 1-8 5, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 6-14 22.

PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela-Castillo 5 1-4 11, Shiflett 4 2-6 11, Ma. Miller 5 5-6 16, Me. Miller 4 2-2 11, Lang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-18 49.

Nucla 2 6 9 5 — 22

Plateau Valley 11 11 13 14 — 49

3-point goals: PV 3 (Shiflett, Ma. Miller, Me. Miller).

Total Fouls: N 14, PV 14. Fouled out: Smith. Technicals: None.

Boys

Grand Junction 47, Fruita Monument 44

Friday at Grand Junction

FRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 2 0-0 6, Mack 3 1-4 7, Johnson 1 8-11 11, Thomason 4 1-2 9, Laible 0 1-3 1, Reed 3 2-2 8, Lively 1 0-1 1. Totals: 14 13-23 44.

GRAND JUNCTION — Simpson 3 2-4 8, Yao-Clay 2 1-2 7, Skinner 2 5-7 9, Woytek 0 1-2 1, Ochoa 2 2-3 7, Tow 0 2-2 2, Chapman 5 3-6 13. Totals: 14 16-26 47.

Fruita Monument 8 6 13 17 — 44

Grand Junction 8 14 5 20 — 47

3-point goals: FM 3 (Hines 2, Johnson), GJ 3 (Yao-Clay 2, Ochoa).

Total Fouls: FM 21, GJ 19. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Plateau Valley 68, Nucla 34

Friday at Plateau Valley

NUCLA — Dinsmore 2 0-0 6, O'Brien 0 6-8 6, Arnold 3 2-2 11, Casillas 5 1-7 11, Schwartfeger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-17 34.

PLATEAU VALLEY — Ferganchick 1 1-2 3, Vig 4 0-0 8, Ralston 5 0-0 10, Ealey 3 0-0 6, Long 3 0-1 6, Holmes 1 2-2 4, Richardson 3 0-1 6, Crowhurst 1 4-4 6, Morse 6 0-0 13, Bevan 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 7-10 68.

Nucla 5 8 6 15 — 34

Plateau Valley 11 20 29 8 — 66

3-point goals: N 5 (Arnold 3, Dinsmore 2), PV 1 (Morse).

Total Fouls: N 9, PV 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.