Girls Glenwood Springs 58, Palisade 33
Saturday at Palisade
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Johnson 2 0-0 6, Patch 0 2-2 2, Suarez 5 1-2 11, Winder 2 0-1 6, Prieta 2 0-2 4, Spires 5 2-2 14, Shea 3 2-2 8, Sorenson 2 2-2 7, Enewold 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-13 58.
PALISADE — Yanowich 2 3-4 7, Steele 4 7-11 15, Kolisch 1 0-0 3, Maestas 0 2-6 2, Birch 1 1-4 3, Hopkins 0 3-6 3. Totals: 8 16-31 33.
Glenwood Springs 23 9 16 10 — 58
Palisade 8 6 7 12 — 33
3-point goals: GS 7 (Johnson 2, Winder 2, Spires 2, Sorenson), P 1 (Kolisch).
Total Fouls: GS 22, P 13. Fouled out: Enewold. Technicals: None.
Central 39 North Fork 28
Saturday at North Fork
CENTRAL — Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Spencer 2 0-0 5, Wagner 5 4-6 15, Stillson 1 0-0 2, Manzanarez 4 1-2 10, Rascon 0 1-2 1, Bryant 2 0-2 4. Totals: 15 6-12 39.
NORTH FORK — Todd 1 0-0 2, Houseweart 2 0-0 4, Hollembeak 1 1-4 3, Fister 2 2-4 6, Miller-Barnes 2 0-2 4, Ellenberger 0 2-2 2, Mendoza 2 1-2 5, Vasquez 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 8-16 28.
Central 8 11 11 9 — 39
North Fork 7 5 5 11 — 28
3-point goals: C 2 (Manzanarez, Spencer).
Total Fouls: C 16, NF 14. Fouled out: Rascon. Technicals: None.
Rangely 43, Plateau Valley 36
Saturday at Rangely
PLATEAU VALLEY — Varela-Castillo 0 0-2 0, Shiflett 2 3-7 7, Ma. Miller 7 6-12 22, Me. Miller 2 3-4 7, Lang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-25 36.
RANGELY — Scoggins 4 7-12 15, Mergelman 5 1-2 13, Ducey 2 0-1 4, Wren 1 3-4 5, Halcomb 3 0-4 6. Totals: 15 11-23 43.
Plateau Valley 7 5 11 13 — 36
Rangely 8 4 13 18 — 43
3-point goals: PV 2 (Ma. Miller 2), R 2 (Mergelman 2).
Total Fouls: PV 14, R 19. Fouled out: Mergelman. Technicals: None.
Boys Palisade 70, Glenwood Springs 63, OT
Saturday at Palisade
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Swanson 3 1-2 8, Ayon 1 0-2 2, Cordero 2 4-7 8, McClain 5 0-0 10, McMillan 3 3-7 9, Heisel 3 1-2 9, Martinez 2 0-0 6, Renteria 1 0-0 2, Olave 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 9-20 63.
PALISADE — Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Marquez 2 0-0 6, Perry 0 1-3 1, Sanchez 1 0-0 3, Mendoza 1 0-2 2, Steinke 9 6-9 26, Maestas 4 4-5 12, Campbell 1 2-2 4, Mancuso 5 4-6 14. Totals: 24 17-27 70.
Glenwood Springs 10 17 17 15 1 — 63
Palisade 11 15 14 19 11 — 70
3-point goals: GS 5 (Heisel 2, Martinez 2, Swanson), P 5 (Marquez 2, Steinke 2, Sanchez).
Total Fouls: GS 24, P 21. Fouled out: McClain, Olave. Technicals: None.
Central 48, North Fork 19
Saturday at North Fork
CENTRAL — Miller 2 0-0 5, Macks 1 0-0 2, Serrano 2 0-0 5, Redding 1 0-0 2, Vigil 1 0-0 3, Moats 1 0-0 2, Carter 3 0-0 7, Martinez 2 1-2 6, Nostrand 4 0-0 9, Scott 3 0-0 7. Totals: 20 1-2 48.
NORTH FORK — Prescott 3 1-2 8, Buzzell 1 0-0 2, Peebles 2 0-0 5, Hart 1 1-2 3, Allen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 3-6, 19.
Central 15 6 10 17 — 48
North Fork 0 1 8 10 — 19
3-point goals: C 7 (Carter, Martinez, Miller, Nostrand, Scott, Serrano, Vigil), NF 2 (Peebles, Prescott).
Total Fouls: C 13, NF 9. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.