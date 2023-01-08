Boys Grand Junction 65, Battle Mountain 32
Saturday at Grand Junction
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Maderno 3 3-4 10, Woodworth 1 0-0 2, Methvin 1 0-0 2, Middaugh 3 1-1 7, Hyde 2 1-4 6, Suman 2 0-0 5, Skidmore 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 5-10 32.
GRAND JUNCTION — Lake 0 3-4 3, Satterfield 2 0-2 5, Dobinski 0 2-2 2, Ochoa 4 3-4 15, Wright 1 2-2 4, Tow 1 0-0 2, Fuller 1 0-1 2, Woytek 1 2-2 4, Stanfield 4 1-2 11, Page 0 1-2 1, Applegate 5 1-1 11, Henderson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 15-22 65.
Battle Mountain 11 3 11 7 — 32
Grand Junction 14 19 14 18 — 65
3-point goals: BM 3 (Maderno, Hyde, Suman), GJ 7 (Ochoa 4, Stanfield 2, Satterfield).
Total Fouls: BM 23, GJ 15. Fouled out: Woodworth, Middaugh. Technicals: BM Coach.
Plateau Valley 53, North Park 23Saturday at Plateau Valley
NORTH PARK — Crum 0 1-2 1, Cornelison 4 0-0 11, Sessions 3 0-0 6, Pittington 1 0-0 2, Reyes 1 0-0 3, Gonzales 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 1-4 23.
PLATEAU VALLEY — C. Ralston 1 1-2 3, Vig 4 2-3 10, P. Ralston 2 0-0 6, Morse 7 1-3 15, Shiflett 1 0-2 2, Ealey 4 0-0 11, J. Bevan 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 6-12 53.
North Park 3 2 12 6 — 23
Plateau Valley 18 14 13 8 — 53
3-point goals: NP 4 (Cornelison 3, Reyes), PV 3 (P. Ralston 2, Ealey).
Total Fouls: NP 12, PV 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Girls Fruita Monument 47, Chatfield 42
Saturday at Chatfield
FRUITA MONUMENT — Campbell 6 9-12 21, Mason 3 2-2 8, Hafey 2 2-3 7, Fortunato 0 0-3 0, Turner 3 0-0 6, Eyre 1 3-5 5. Totals: 15 16-25 47.
CHATFIELD — Knudsen 1 1-1 3, Lachenmayer 1 0-0 3, Lodice 1 2-7 4, Bickford 1 2-2 4, Hubbell 7 3-7 18, Reed 0 2-2 2, Erickson 1 1-2 4, Rohlman 1 0-0 2, Langas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-21 42.
Fruita Monument 9 7 15 16 — 47
Chatfield 9 15 13 5 — 42 3-point goals: FM (Hafey), C 3 (Lachenmayer, Hubbell, Erickson).
Total Fouls: FM 14, C 19 . Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Centaurus 43, Central 39
Saturday at Centaurus
CENTRAL — A. Wagner 2 2-2 8, Ritterbush 1 1-1 3, B. Wagner 3 3-4 10, Diaz 2 0-0 4, Bryant 5 2-2 14. Totals: 13 8-9 39.
CENTAURUS — Dale 3 0-1 6, Gensert 3 5-6 12, Patik 1 0-2 3, I. Lorton 2 0-0 6, Kramer 1 0-0 3, Sterritt 4 0-0 8, Kidd 1 0-0 2, A. Lorton 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 6-11 43.
Central 11 0 12 16 — 39
Centaurus 14 13 7 9 — 43 3-point goals: GJC 5 (A. Wagner 2, Bryant 2, B. Wagner), CE 3 (Gensert, Patik, Kramer).
Total Fouls: GJC 16, CE 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Battle Mountain 40, Grand Junction 27
Saturday at Grand Junction
BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Zastrow 2 0-1 4, Kurt 1 1-5 4, Grant 1 0-1 2, Glendining 2 0-0 4, Caballero 6 0-2 12, Glass 2 2-3 6, Hancock 4 2-4 10. Totals: 18 5-16 40.
GRAND JUNCTION — Sills 2 4-6 9, Abbath 1 1-3 3, Wrich 1 0-0 2, Alderman 0 3-10 3, Wilkins 0 2-2 2, Applegate 2 0-2 4. Totals: 6 10-23 27.
Battle Mountain 15 9 8 8 — 40
Grand Junction 11 6 2 8 — 27
3-point goals: BM (Kurt), GJ (Sills).
Total Fouls: BM 22, GJ 17. Fouled out: Hancock. Technicals: None.
Plateau Valley 49, North Park 48Saturday at Plateau Valley
NORTH PARK — Gonzalez 6 2-2 18, Ramsey 3 0-0 6, Altwine 6 0-0 12, Schmidt 2 0-0 6, Crews 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 2-2 48.
PLATEAU VALLEY — Wilkerson 3 0-1 7, Castillo 5 0-2 11, Shiflett 5 0-2 12, Lang 2 1-3 6, D. Moore 4 3-7 13. Totals: 19 4-15 49.
North Park 6 16 11 15 — 48
Plateau Valley 12 14 13 10 — 49
3-point goals: NP 6 (Gonzalez 4, Schmidt 2), PV 7 (Shiflett 2, D. Moore 2, Wilkerson, Castillo, Lang).
Total Fouls: NP 15, PV 8. Fouled out: Ramsey. Technicals: None.