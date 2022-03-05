agate Prep basketball boxes, March 4, 2022 Mar 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Cedaredge 53, Byers 36Class 3A Regional first roundBYERS — Shockman 5 0-0 10, Earl 2 0-0 4, Vetter 1 0-0 2, Price 1 5-12 7, So. Linnebur 1 0-0 2, Sy. Linnebur 3 0-0 7. Totals: .CEDAREDGE — McGovern 4 2-2 12, Terry 2 3-4 7, Gastineau 6 2-4 15, Jenkins 3 0-2 7, Black 0 0-1 0, Keller 4 0-0 11, Hanson 0 1-3 1. Totals: 19 8-16 53Byers 10 9 15 2 — 36Cedaredge 8 16 8 22 — 533-point goals: B 1 (Sy. Linnebur), C 7 (Keller 3, McGovern 2, Gastineau, Jenkins).Total Fouls: B 17, C 17. Fouled out: So. Linnebur. Technicals: None.Winner X, Loser XWhen at WhereVISITOR — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .HOME — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .Visitor xx xx xx xx — xxHome xx xx xx xx — xx3-point goals: Visitors (), Home ().Total Fouls: Visitors , Home . 