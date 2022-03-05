Cedaredge 53, Byers 36

Class 3A Regional first round

BYERS — Shockman 5 0-0 10, Earl 2 0-0 4, Vetter 1 0-0 2, Price 1 5-12 7, So. Linnebur 1 0-0 2, Sy. Linnebur 3 0-0 7. Totals: .

CEDAREDGE — McGovern 4 2-2 12, Terry 2 3-4 7, Gastineau 6 2-4 15, Jenkins 3 0-2 7, Black 0 0-1 0, Keller 4 0-0 11, Hanson 0 1-3 1. Totals: 19 8-16 53

Byers 10 9 15 2 — 36

Cedaredge 8 16 8 22 — 53

3-point goals: B 1 (Sy. Linnebur), C 7 (Keller 3, McGovern 2, Gastineau, Jenkins).

Total Fouls: B 17, C 17. Fouled out: So. Linnebur. Technicals: None.

