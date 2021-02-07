Boys Grand Junction 38, Basalt 34
Saturday at Basalt
GRAND JUNCTION — Kyden Simpson 0 1-2 1, John Paradiso 0 2-2 2, Reese Skinner 1 2-2 4, Blaine Butler 7 2-5 22, Dillon Chapman 2 2-4 7, Andon Tow 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 9-15 38.
BASALT — Alberto Alvarez 0 1-2 1, Tyler Sims 1 0-0 2, Wish Moore 5 0-0 11, Teegan Card 1 0-0 3, Ben Limongelli 3 0-0 6, Marlon Nelson 3 3-8 9. Totals: 13 4-10 34.
Grand Junction 5 9 15 9 — 38
Basalt 6 5 11 12 — 34
3-point goals: Grand Junction 7 (Butler 6, Chapman), Basalt 4 (Limongelli 2, Card, Moore).
Total Fouls: Grand Junction 9, Basalt 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Steamboat Springs 42, Palisade 39
Saturday at Steamboat Springs
PALISADE — Paul Steinke 1 1-3 3, Colin Lake 1 0-0 2, Rudolfo Dexter 1 0-0 3, Donovan Kemp 1 0-0 2, Donovan Maestas 3 3-4 10, Kenny Seriani 7 0-0 16, Caleb Hicks 0 1-2 1, Jorge Mendoza 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-11 39.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cade Gedeon 1 0-2 3, Kellen Adams 1 0-0 2, Carter Reistad 1 0-0 2, Jackson Metzler 0 2-3 2, Granger Rowan 3 2-2 11, Jakob Kreissig 3 2-3 8, Parker Lindquist 2 0-0 5, Eric Pollert 4 1-1 9. Totals: 15 7-11 42.
Palisade 9 11 9 10 — 39
Steamboat Springs 6 13 15 8 — 42
3-point goals: Palisade 4 (Seriani 2, Maestas, Dexter), Steamboat Springs 5 (Rowan 3, Gedeon, Lindquist).
Total Fouls: Palisade 11, Steamboat Springs 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
De Beque 51, Hotchkiss 29
Saturday at Hotchkiss
DE BEQUE — Dillon Hurst 2 0-0 4, Logan Wingfield 0 1-2 1, Trent Lewis 0 2-4 2, Jaden Jordan 3 9-12 15, Wes Ryan 6 4-6 18, Diego Castro 5 1-2 11. Totals: 16 17-26 51.
HOTCHKISS — Yahir Chavez 2 0-0 5, Parker Pene 0 1-2 1, Ben Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Kenny Droohlav 1 1-2 3, Coulson Hollenbeek 4 2-2 10, Will Poutre 2 0-0 6, Mark Buzzell 0 1-2 1, Pablo Comancho 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 6-11 29.
De Beque 15 14 7 15 — 39
Hotchkiss 6 5 13 5 — 42
3-point goals: De Beque 2 (Ryan), Hotchkiss 1 (Chavez).
Total Fouls: De Beque 12, Hotchkiss 20. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Moffat County 48, Central 34
Saturday at Moffat County
CENTRAL — Andrew Serrano 1 0-0 2, Stone Troutwine 3 0-0 7, Eric Macks 2 2-2 6, Tristan Nostrand 1 5-7 7, Alex Serrano 2 2-2 6, Anthony Martinez 1 0-3 2, Caleb Sidanycz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 9-15 34.
MOFFAT COUNTY — Wes Counts 8 4-5 22, Myles Simpson 3 0-0 7, Ryan Peck 0 1-4 1, Chris Maneotis 1 0-0 3, Hector Salazar 5 1-2 11, Jordan Carlson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 19 6-13 48.
Central 13 6 4 11 — 34 Moffat County 10 7 10 21 — 48 3-point goals: Central 1 (Troutwine), Moffat County 4 (Counts 2, Simpson, Maneotis).
Total Fouls: Central 14, Moffat County 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Girls Central 57, Moffat County 53, OTSaturday at Moffat County
CENTRAL — Alex Wagner 1 0-0 2, Mya Murdock 3 3-5 11, Autumn Spencer 0 2-2 2, Leah Redding 5 8-14 20, Krystyna Manzanarez 6 2-4 17, Brynn Wagner 0 2-2 2, Roni Brown 1 1-3 3. Totals: 16 18-30 57.
MOFFAT COUNTY — Lizzy Lawarne 0 2-2 2, Halle Hamilton 6 2-2 17, Emaleigh Paperski 6 1-1 14, Jacie Evenson 1 3-4 6, Amber Salazar 1 3-6 5, Rylie Felten 4 1-4 9. Totals: 18 13-21 53.
Central 8 14 14 12 9 — 57
Moffat County 17 11 11 9 5 — 53
3-point goals: Central 7 (Manzanarez 3, Redding 2, Murdock 2), Moffat County 5 (Hamilton 3, Paperski, Evenson).
Total Fouls: Central 14, Moffat County 23. Fouled out: Felten. Technicals: None.