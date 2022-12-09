agate Prep boys basketball boxes, Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Grand Junction 53, Far Northeast 47Ponderosa TournamentThursday at PonderosaGRAND JUNCTION — Satterfield 3 0-0 8, Dobinski 0 1-2 1, Ochoa 2 0-1 5, Wright 2 2-2 6, Tow 2 0-0 4, Fuller 2 2-4 6, Woytek 1 1-4 3, Stanfield 4 3-8 11, Applegate 4 0-2 9. Totals: 20 9-27 53.FAR NORTHEAST — S. Griffin 3 0-0 7, J. Griffin 2 3-7, 7, Slayton 2 1-2 5, Moore 3 0-0 7, Faleru 1 0-0 2, Weyrough 1 1-2 4, Hunt 6 2-3 15. Totals: 18 7-13 47.Grand Junction 11 19 9 14 — 53Far Northwest 7 13 18 9 — 473-point goals: GJ 4 (Dobinski 2, Ochoa, Applegate), FN 4 (S. Griffin, Moore, Weyrough, Hunt).Total Fouls: GJ 18, FN 20. Fouled out: Hunt. Technicals: None.Palisade 62, Mancos 52Cowboy ClassicThursday at MeekerPalisade 21 7 18 16 — 62Mancos 19 14 8 11 — 52Central 57, Golden 37Sailor InvitationalThursday at Steamboat SpringsCentral 14 23 2 18 — 57Golden 4 12 9 12 — 37Winner X, Loser XIzzy Leet TournamentThursday at Weld CentralFRUITA MONUMENT — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .TIMNATH — Name xx xx-xx xx, Name xx xx-xx xx. Totals: .Fruita Monument xx xx xx xx — xxTimnath xx xx xx xx — xx3-point goals: FM (), T ().Total Fouls: FM , T . Fouled out: Xxxx. Technicals: xxx. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Tournament Invitational Ponderosa Izzy Leet Nuss Total Grand Junction Moore S. Griffin Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 26° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:31 AM Sunset: 04:51:36 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:21 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 29° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 04:51:46 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 36° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/36° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:58 AM Sunset: 04:51:54 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 80% 23° 39° Mon Monday 39°/23° Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 07:23:44 AM Sunset: 04:52:04 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Tue 24% 15° 30° Tue Tuesday 30°/15° Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 04:52:16 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 13° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/13° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:25:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:31 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: WNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business