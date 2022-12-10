agate Prep boys basketball boxes, Dec. 9, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Boys Fruita Monument 89, Wheat Ridge 40Friday at Weld Central TournamentFRUITA MONUMENT — Hines 1 0-0 3, Summers 4 3-4 12, Weaver 4 1-2 9, Carrica 1 0-0 2, Reed 5 0-0 10, Orchard 4 1-1 11, Cardoza 1 2-4 4, Wells 5 0-0 12, Rollins 2 0-0 4, Siegmund 1 0-0 2, Belnap 2 0-0 4, Thomason 6 4-4 16. Totals: 36 11-15 89.WHEAT RIDGE — Montoya 4 0-0 9, Rainalter 1 0-0 3, Dalton 2 0-2 4, Krick 0 0-2 0, Bobbs-Smith 1 0-0 2, Glothlin 0 2-2 2, S. McCune 4 2-2 10, I. McCune 4 0-0 10. Totals: .Fruita Monument 34 18 25 12 — 89Wheat Ridge 9 12 10 9 — 403-point goals: FM 6 (Orchard 2, Wells 2, Hines, Summers), WR 4 (I. McCune 2, Montoya, Rainalter).Total Fouls: FM 11, WR 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.Palisade 63, Custer County 48Friday at Cowboy Classic, MeekerCUSTER COUNTY — Olomah 8 1-4 18, Mullett 1 0-0 2, Zehr 4 3-3 12, Penkoff 2 0-0 4, Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2, Calichner 4 2-2 10. Totals: 20 6-9 48.PALISADE — Howard 3 0-0 7, Perry 0 2-2 2, Lawrence 2 2-2 7, Fay 8 7-10 23, Sanchez 2 0-0 6, Zotto 6 0-1 12, Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 11-15 63.Custer County 11 14 12 11 — 48Palisade 11 19 19 14 — 633-point goals: CC 2 (Olomah, Zehr), P 4 (Sanchez 2, Howard, Lawrence).Total Fouls: CC 13, P 10. Fouled out: Penkoff. Technicals: None.Central 63, Eagle Valle 61Friday at Sailor Invitational, Steamboat SpringsEagle Valley 16 10 8 27 — 61 Central 15 21 12 15 — 63Plateau Valley 54, Crested Butte 31Friday at Caprock Academy TournamentPLATEAU VALLEY — Vig 3 2-2 9, Ralston 1 0-0 3, Morse 7 2-2 20, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Ealey 2 1-1 5, K. Bevan 0 1-2 1, J. Bevan 5 0-2 10. Totals: 21 6-9 54.CRESTED BUTTE — Miller 3 0-1 7, Burnholtz 1 3-5 5, Cox 1 1-2 3, Davis 4 2-5 10, Basmey 1 0-0 2, Helm 1 1-2 4. Totals: 11 7-15 31.Plateau Valley 18 13 14 9 — 54Crested Butte 8 8 14 1 — 313-point goals: PV 6 (Morse 4, Vig, Ralston), CB 2 (Miller, Helm).Total Fouls: PV 18, CB 10. Fouled out: Cox. Technicals: None. 