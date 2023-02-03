agate Prep boys wresting agate Feb 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Southwestern League/Western Slope League ChampionshipsThursday at Central High SchoolTeam Standings: 1. Fruita Monument, 278.5; 2. Durango, 122.5; 3. Central, 115.5; 4. Eagle Valley, 112.5; 5. Glenwood Springs, 106; 6. Montrose, 104; 7. Palisade, 97.5; 8. Steamboat Springs, 93.5; 9. Grand Junction, 91; 10. Rifle, 78.5; 11. Battle Mountain, 40; 12. Summit, 13.Individual finishers106 — 1. Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument; 2. Grady Devins, Battle Mountain; 3. Konner Geyler, Grand Junction.113 — 1. JP Espinoza, Central; 2. Braxton Stewart, Fruita Monument; 3. Ryan Dugan, Durango.120 — 1. Murphy Harris, Grand Junction; 2. Braiden Ward, Eagle Valley; 3. LJ George, Fruita Monument.126 — 1. Tyrus DeSpain, Palisade; 2. Robert Cole Good, Eagle Valley; 3. Cole Muhme, Steamboat Springs.132 — 1. Riley Belt, Durango; 2. Isaac Lepe, Glenwood Springs; 3. Logan Aoki, Eagle Valley.138 — 1. Keyton Young, Palisade; 2. Leobardo Meraz, Glenwood Springs; 3. Benjamin Romero, Fruita Monument.144 — 1. Orrin Mease, Fruita Monument; 2. Parker Miller, Rifle; 3. Nick Matthews, Central.150 — 1. Bryce Nixon, Fruita Monument; 2. Dagen Harris, Central; 3. Mathias Martinez, Grand Junction.157 — 1. Dylan Chelewski, Fruita Monument; 2. Tyson Vasquez, Battle Mountain; 3. Tyler McCombs, Montrose.165 — 1. Trent Target, Fruita Monument; 2. Isaac Valencia, Rifle; 3. Finn Rodgers, Steamboat Springs.175 — 1. True Tobiasson, Fruita Monument; 2. Jaysten Sanchez, Central; 3. Braxton Waddell, Durango.190 — 1. Tyler Ziek, Central; 2. Cameron Small, Glenwood Springs; 3. Corbin Wallace, Montrose.215 — 1. Tatum Williams, Fruita Monument; 2. Kodiak Kellogg, Glenwood Springs; 3. Tobyn Trottier, Palisade.285 — 1. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose, 2. Nick Loy, Fruita Monument; 3. Brett Franklin, Durango. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dual Loser Sport Prep Pound Winner Boy Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 20° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/20° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM Sunset: 05:36:08 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:18:45 AM Sunset: 05:37:18 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM Sunset: 05:38:29 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 32° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:16:48 AM Sunset: 05:39:39 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 24% 25° 42° Mon Monday 42°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:47 AM Sunset: 05:40:50 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 25° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/25° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:45 AM Sunset: 05:42 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 26° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/26° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:41 AM Sunset: 05:43:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business